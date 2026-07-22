Sacked CJP Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya Breaks Silence: Here’s What He Said About Abhijeet Dipke And CJP

Following his expulsion from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), former spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya has launched a sharp attack on founder Abhijeet Dipke and the party’s leadership. Dahiya accused Dipke of displaying double standards and sacking him over no genuine fault. On July 21, the party announced Dahiya’s dismissal via its official handle, strongly condemning his “deeply insensitive actions” and distancing itself from his conduct.

What Vijeta Dahiya Said About Abhijeet Dipke and CJP

“Like other messages of solidarity, I thought they might ask me how I was doing after the viral video, but instead I was told, ‘Vijeta, please don’t come,'” Dahiya said in an Instagram video reacting to the CJP’s announcement regarding his termination. Referring to a past controversy, Dahiya noted that when Dipke faced public backlash over a video showing him eating a kachori, he stood by him. He added that he also defended Dipke during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest when Dipke climbed a truck, yet he was shown the door simply for eating a burger. His remarks have sparked a fresh debate on social media over alleged hypocrisy and internal double standards within the CJP.

Dahiya Confronted by Protesters Over Burger Video

The controversy began after a viral video showed Dahiya at a popular burger outlet in a Delhi mall while the party’s protest was underway on July 20. Social media users questioned why he was eating a burger while other protesters were allegedly being lathi-charged and detained by police. Another video showed a group confronting Dahiya inside the outlet, asking why he was eating fast food instead of standing with the demonstrators. Dahiya defended himself by stating that he had fully participated in the march and only left after it had concluded.

Fresh Violence Erupts as Protesters Pelt Stones and Bottles at Police

Fresh violence broke out in Delhi as NEET paper leak protests escalated into violent clashes, leaving several students and police personnel injured. According to the Delhi Police, several officers including two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), two Inspectors, and another constable—sustained serious injuries during the stone-pelting. Video footage from the site showed police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel using lathis to clear crowds of demonstrating students as sections of the crowd engaged in fierce confrontations with security forces.

Also Read: Delhi Student Protests: Fresh Violence Erupts After Protesters Pelt Stones, Bottles Injure Cops