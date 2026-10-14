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Home > India News > ‘Safety Of The Common Man’: Supreme Court Takes Railways To Task, Orders Insurance For Counter Ticket Buyers

‘Safety Of The Common Man’: Supreme Court Takes Railways To Task, Orders Insurance For Counter Ticket Buyers

The Supreme Court has ordered Indian Railways to provide insurance coverage for all counter tickets from October 27, warning the Railway Board of accountability for non-compliance.

Supreme Court Orders Insurance For All Rail Counter Tickets (Image: X)
Supreme Court Orders Insurance For All Rail Counter Tickets (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 12:58 IST

The Supreme Court has directed Indian Railways to extend insurance coverage to tickets purchased at railway reservation counters from October 27, 2026, bringing offline bookings on par with online tickets. The order, passed by a bench of Justices Ahsanuddhin Amanullah and R. Mahadevan, makes the coverage mandatory and warns that the Railway Board will be held responsible for non-compliance. The direction came in a case concerning passenger safety and the prevention of untoward incidents during train journeys.

Supreme Court orders insurance for all counter tickets from October 27

The Supreme Court said passengers buying tickets at railway counters, including those from economically weaker sections who often rely on offline bookings, must receive the same insurance coverage available to online ticket buyers who pay a nominal additional amount.

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The bench had earlier given the Railways time to develop a mechanism to extend the benefit to offline passengers. However, during the October 6 hearing, it found that no progress had been made and issued a deadline of two weeks.

“The Court has granted sufficient time to the authorities to devise a mechanism for extending such coverage to persons belonging to the lowest strata of society, who, in most cases, purchase their tickets at the railway reservation counters while undertaking journeys by train. As there has been no progress on this aspect either, we direct that within two weeks, i.e., with effect from 27.10.2026, all tickets sold over the counter at all railway stations shall also be covered by insurance in the same manner as tickets purchased online. The aforesaid direction shall be implemented mandatorily, failing which the responsibility shall be directly upon the Railway Board,” the order stated.

Supreme Court pulls up Railways over lack of action on passenger safety

The issue was raised by amicus curiae and senior advocate Shikhil Suri, who pointed out the lack of response from the Railways on extending insurance to offline ticket buyers. The court had subsequently asked Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, appearing for the Railways, to explain why online and offline passengers were being treated differently.

During the October 6 hearing, the Supreme Court expressed “utter disappointment” and “displeasure” over the conduct of railway officials, saying they had failed to take the case seriously and had offered assurances without sufficient action on the ground.

“The Court records its utter disappointment and displeasure at the conduct of the officers of the Ministry of Railways in such a serious matter concerning the safety of the common man. The Railways have been representing before this Court that all necessary steps are being taken in this regard. However, it appears that such assurances have remained largely on paper and that no substantial change has taken place on the ground. Even the budgetary provisions indicated for the targeted areas relating to the safety of the common man and prevention of untoward incidents have not been fully utilized,” the bench observed.

Supreme Court summons Railway Board members over safety assurances

The court has directed the Railway Board chairman and its members to appear personally on November 16 at 3 pm. It warned that they would be held personally responsible if assurances made before the court were not backed by serious implementation.

“The Chairman and Members of the Railway Board shall be personally held responsible, if the Court finds that assurances are being given before this Court without there being corresponding seriousness on the part of the Railways to ensure effective implementation on the ground. The Court is particularly concerned that despite budgetary provisions having been made, even basic safety requirements appear not to have been adequately complied with and that the provisions made have remained substantially unimplemented,” the order said.

Supreme Court questions railway safety spending

The Supreme Court had earlier flagged concerns over insufficient budgetary allocation for railway safety and sought details of the measures taken. Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety Janak Kumar Garg subsequently appeared before the bench, but the judges expressed “strong displeasure” because they were unable to clearly understand the investments made.

The latest order places the responsibility on the Railway Board to ensure that insurance for counter-purchased tickets is implemented by the October 27 deadline.

Also Read: Covered Her Mouth, Lay Atop Her In A Hut At Night: Patna High Court Says No Medical Proof Means No Rape    

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‘Safety Of The Common Man’: Supreme Court Takes Railways To Task, Orders Insurance For Counter Ticket Buyers

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‘Safety Of The Common Man’: Supreme Court Takes Railways To Task, Orders Insurance For Counter Ticket Buyers
‘Safety Of The Common Man’: Supreme Court Takes Railways To Task, Orders Insurance For Counter Ticket Buyers
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