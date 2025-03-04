Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Delhi HC Grants Bail To Wrestler Sushil Kumar

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday has granted regular bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the Sagar Dhankar murder case.

Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Delhi HC Grants Bail To Wrestler Sushil Kumar


The Delhi High Court on Tuesday has granted regular bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the Sagar Dhankar murder case.

Kumar had been in custody following his arrest for the murder of junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar, who was fatally assaulted on the night of May 4, 2021.

Judicial Proceedings & Bail Conditions

Justice Sanjeev Narula, in an order issued on Tuesday, granted bail to Kumar upon furnishing a bail bond of ₹50,000 along with two sureties of an equivalent amount. The detailed order is yet to be made publicly available.

Kumar had previously been granted interim bail for seven days in July 2023 to undergo knee surgery. He, along with multiple co-accused, is currently facing trial for the alleged murder.

Case Status

The defense team, represented by advocates R.S. Malik and Sumeet Shokeen, argued that Kumar has been incarcerated for over three and a half years. They also highlighted the slow progress of the trial, noting that only 30 out of 186 prosecution witnesses have been examined over the past three years.

Incident Overview

The case pertains to an incident at Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4, 2021, where Sagar Dhankar and other victims were allegedly assaulted by Kumar and his associates. Dhankar sustained severe injuries and later succumbed to them.

Sushil Kumar’s Sporting Legacy

Sushil Kumar is regarded as one of India’s most accomplished athletes. He secured a bronze medal in wrestling at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and went on to win a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, solidifying his place as a distinguished figure in Indian sports.

