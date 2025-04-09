Home
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
  • Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Bandra Police File Over 1,000-Page Chargesheet Against Accused

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Bandra Police File Over 1,000-Page Chargesheet Against Accused

Following a swift investigation, police arrested the accused on January 19. Identified as Shehzad alias Shariful Islam, the accused is a Bangladeshi national who had reportedly been living in Kolkata before making his way to Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Bandra Police File Over 1,000-Page Chargesheet Against Accused

Saif Ali Khan


In a major development in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, Mumbai Police have filed a 1,000-page chargesheet in the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court, presenting strong forensic and physical evidence against the accused, 30-year-old Shariful Islam. The case, which shocked the film fraternity and the public alike, involved a brutal knife attack on the veteran Bollywood actor at his Bandra residence in the early hours of January 16.

According to police, the chargesheet includes knife fragments recovered from the crime scene, Saif Ali Khan’s body, and the accused, all of which match and confirm the use of the same weapon. Additionally, fingerprint analysis confirms a match with Islam’s left hand, further establishing his involvement in the crime.

Shocking Intrusion and Assault

On January 16 at around 2:00 AM, the accused allegedly broke into Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra West home, located on the 11th and 12th floors of the Satguru Sharan building, near St. Theresa School and Grand Residency Hotel. The intruder reportedly entered the bathroom attached to the bedroom of the actor’s four-year-old son, Jeh, with the intention of theft.

When Jeh’s nanny encountered the intruder, a commotion ensued, prompting Saif to rush to the scene. In a desperate attempt to restrain the assailant, the actor was stabbed six times in the neck and upper body, resulting in serious injuries to his thoracic spine. He was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital and discharged after five days of treatment.

Following a swift investigation, police arrested the accused on January 19. Identified as Shehzad alias Shariful Islam, the accused is a Bangladeshi national who had reportedly been living in Kolkata before making his way to Mumbai. Officials said Islam was unaware that the flat belonged to the high-profile actor and intended only to commit theft.

Forensic, Facial Recognition, and Identification Reports Strengthen Case

The comprehensive chargesheet includes not only forensic lab results but also facial recognition tests, fingerprint matches, and an identification parade report. Investigators say these pieces of evidence conclusively establish Islam’s role in the crime.

The Mumbai Police have emphasized the importance of the forensic knife match, calling it a crucial link in the investigation. “The forensic lab report confirms that the knife fragments from the scene, the victim’s injuries, and the accused all belong to the same weapon,” a police officer said.

With the chargesheet now filed, the case is set to move forward in court. Saif Ali Khan has not made any public statement since the incident, though sources close to the actor say he is recovering well and has resumed spending time with his family.

