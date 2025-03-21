Salary Double For Ministers And MLAs In Karnataka, Creates Row Amid Government’s Financial Crisis

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Friday approved the Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions, and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025, significantly raising the salaries and benefits of MLAs, MLCs, ministers, and Assembly staff.

The bill was passed amid ongoing controversy surrounding the honey trap scandal. As per sources, the Chief Minister’s salary will see a 100% increase, rising from ₹75,000 to ₹1.5 lakh per month. Ministers will receive a 108% hike, bringing their salaries to ₹1.25 lakh from the existing ₹60,000. Similarly, MLAs and MLCs will have their salaries doubled from ₹40,000 to ₹80,000. Ministers’ rental allowances have also been increased from ₹1.2 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh.

Additionally, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the Chairman of the Legislative Council will receive a salary hike from ₹75,000 to ₹1.25 lakh, with their allowances increasing from ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh. The pension for former legislators will also rise from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000. Furthermore, their annual travel allowance for flights and railways has been enhanced from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3.5 lakh.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot gave his approval for the bill on Thursday, and the government tabled it on Friday, the final day of the budget session. This revision is expected to place an additional burden of ₹62 crore on the state treasury.

Notably, the last revision in salaries and allowances occurred in 2022. The previous BJP government had set a precedent of revising these benefits every five years. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) had also supported the demand for a hike, which has now been implemented.

