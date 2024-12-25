Salman Rushdie’s ‘The Satanic Verses’ Returns To India After 36 Years

After a 36-year ban, Salman Rushdie’s controversial novel The Satanic Verses has quietly made its return to India. The book, which was banned under the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1988 for its perceived blasphemous content, is now available at Delhi’s Bahrisons Booksellers.

The English-language novel, known for its provocative themes and imaginative storytelling, was pulled from circulation following intense protests by Muslim organizations, which deemed its content offensive. Since its release, the book has sparked global debates on free expression, faith, and art.

Bahrisons Booksellers announced the arrival of The Satanic Verses on social media, with a post stating, “The Satanic Verses is now in stock at Bahrisons Booksellers! This groundbreaking & provocative novel has captivated readers for decades.” The bookstore highlighted the book’s contentious history, marking it as a focal point of international controversy.

Rajni Malhotra, the owner of Bahrisons Booksellers, told PTI that the response to the book’s return has been positive. “It has been a few days since we got the book and the response has been very good so far. The sale has been good,” she said. The book is priced at ₹1,999.

Legal Developments and the Book’s Return

The return of The Satanic Verses follows a key legal development. In November, the Delhi High Court closed proceedings on a petition challenging the ban on the book, stating that authorities had failed to provide the relevant notification that imposed the ban. The court presumed that the ban no longer existed, paving the way for the book’s return to the Indian market.

The controversy surrounding the novel began immediately after its release in 1988. Iranian leader Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for Rushdie’s death, leading to years of hiding for the author. The book’s tumultuous history includes the 1991 murder of its Japanese translator and the stabbing of Rushdie in 2022 during a lecture.

Despite the book’s availability at Bahrisons, its return has sparked mixed reactions. The high price of ₹1,999 has caught some potential readers by surprise, including tech entrepreneur Bala Sundaresan, who expressed shock at the cost. However, for literature student Rashmi Chatterjee, the book holds significant historical and literary value. “It marks a critical point in India’s literary history,” she said, underscoring its importance as a symbol of resistance against censorship.

Other bookstores, including Midland Book Shop and Om Book Shop, have yet to plan on stocking The Satanic Verses. However, its availability at Bahrisons signals a shift in the book’s reception in India, from a banned object to a symbol of free expression and literary significance.

A Critical Moment in Literary History

The Satanic Verses remains a polarizing work, but its return to India marks a pivotal moment in the country’s literary and cultural landscape. As readers and critics continue to grapple with the novel’s complex themes, the book’s renewed presence in India serves as a reminder of the enduring debates surrounding freedom of speech, faith, and artistic expression.