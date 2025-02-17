Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Sam Pitroda’s ‘China Not Enemy’ Remarks Spark Controversy, BJP Responds Strongly

Sam Pitroda’s ‘China Not Enemy’ Remarks Spark Controversy, BJP Responds Strongly

Pitroda's comments on China have ignited strong reactions, with both his own party members and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticizing his stance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Sam Pitroda’s ‘China Not Enemy’ Remarks Spark Controversy, BJP Responds Strongly


Congress leader Sam Pitroda has stirred a fresh controversy with his comments on China, suggesting that India should stop viewing the country as an enemy. Pitroda’s remarks came after he said, “I don’t understand the threat from China,” adding that the issue is often “blown out of proportion.” He further emphasized that nations should focus on collaboration, not confrontation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pitroda’s comments on China have ignited strong reactions, with both his own party members and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticizing his stance.

Pitroda Calls for Collaboration, Not Confrontation

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I don’t understand the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US has a tendency to define an enemy. I believe the time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront,” Pitroda said during a public address.

He further argued, “Our approach has been confrontational from the very beginning, and this attitude creates enemies, which in turn garners support within the country. We need to change this mindset and stop assuming that China is the enemy from day one. It’s unfair, not just to China, but to everyone.”

Congress Leader Defends Pitroda’s Comments

In the aftermath of Pitroda’s remarks, Congress leader Raasid Alvi stepped in to clarify the party’s position. He emphasized that the Congress party, and specifically MP Rahul Gandhi, has consistently criticized China’s actions, including its occupation of Indian territory. “China was, and still is, an enemy. If any Congress leader says otherwise, they must be aware that our leader, Rahul Gandhi, has always maintained that China has intruded into our land,” Alvi stated.

BJP Criticizes Pitroda’s Remarks, Cites Past Allegiances

The BJP quickly seized on Pitroda’s comments, accusing the Congress party of being too sympathetic toward China. BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha remarked, “Those who ceded away 40,000 square km of our land to China still see no threat from the Dragon… no wonder Rahul Gandhi is in awe of China.”

Sinha also referenced Rahul Gandhi’s recent speech in the Lok Sabha, where he spoke about China’s technological advancements, saying, “The crux of the Congress party’s fascination for China lies hidden in the mysterious 2008 Congress-CCP MOU.”

A Growing Divide Over China

Sam Pitroda’s remarks have sparked a wider debate within the Congress and beyond, highlighting the contrasting views within Indian politics about China. While Pitroda advocates for a collaborative approach, others within the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, have been outspoken about China’s aggression, particularly in relation to border disputes. Meanwhile, the BJP continues to criticize the Congress for its perceived leniency toward China, bringing the issue to the forefront of national politics.

Filed under

Sam Pitroda Controversy

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Of India Adjourns Hearing In Places Of Worship Act

Supreme Court Of India Adjourns Hearing In Places Of Worship Act

Why A Low Magnitude Earthquake In Delhi-NCR Felt So Strong? Experts Break Down

Why A Low Magnitude Earthquake In Delhi-NCR Felt So Strong? Experts Break Down

Indian Illegal Immigrant Jatinder Singh Shares Horrifying Experience, Turban Removed And Thrown In Dustbin

Indian Illegal Immigrant Jatinder Singh Shares Horrifying Experience, Turban Removed And Thrown In Dustbin

Did Virat Kohli Break The BCCI Rule Of ‘No Pesonal Chefs’ By Ordering Special Food? Here’s What Happened

Did Virat Kohli Break The BCCI Rule Of ‘No Pesonal Chefs’ By Ordering Special Food?...

‘FREE Samay Raina’: Badshah Shouts In His Concert, Gets Trolled, Watch

‘FREE Samay Raina’: Badshah Shouts In His Concert, Gets Trolled, Watch

Entertainment

‘FREE Samay Raina’: Badshah Shouts In His Concert, Gets Trolled, Watch

‘FREE Samay Raina’: Badshah Shouts In His Concert, Gets Trolled, Watch

Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

Watch- Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband Jeff Baena’s Demise

Watch- Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband Jeff Baena’s Demise

Prateik Babbar’s Wife Priya Banerjee Finally Breaks Silence On Not Inviting Raj Babbar To Their Wedding

Prateik Babbar’s Wife Priya Banerjee Finally Breaks Silence On Not Inviting Raj Babbar To Their

Who Is Sreeleela? 23-Year-Old Pushpa Star All Set For Her Big Bollywood Debut Opposite Kartik Aaryan But It’s Not Aashiqui 3

Who Is Sreeleela? 23-Year-Old Pushpa Star All Set For Her Big Bollywood Debut Opposite Kartik

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox