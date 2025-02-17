Sam Pitroda’s ‘China Not Enemy’ Remarks Spark Controversy, BJP Responds Strongly

Pitroda's comments on China have ignited strong reactions, with both his own party members and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticizing his stance.

Congress leader Sam Pitroda has stirred a fresh controversy with his comments on China, suggesting that India should stop viewing the country as an enemy. Pitroda’s remarks came after he said, “I don’t understand the threat from China,” adding that the issue is often “blown out of proportion.” He further emphasized that nations should focus on collaboration, not confrontation.

Pitroda’s comments on China have ignited strong reactions, with both his own party members and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticizing his stance.

Pitroda Calls for Collaboration, Not Confrontation

“I don’t understand the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US has a tendency to define an enemy. I believe the time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront,” Pitroda said during a public address.

He further argued, “Our approach has been confrontational from the very beginning, and this attitude creates enemies, which in turn garners support within the country. We need to change this mindset and stop assuming that China is the enemy from day one. It’s unfair, not just to China, but to everyone.”

Congress Leader Defends Pitroda’s Comments

In the aftermath of Pitroda’s remarks, Congress leader Raasid Alvi stepped in to clarify the party’s position. He emphasized that the Congress party, and specifically MP Rahul Gandhi, has consistently criticized China’s actions, including its occupation of Indian territory. “China was, and still is, an enemy. If any Congress leader says otherwise, they must be aware that our leader, Rahul Gandhi, has always maintained that China has intruded into our land,” Alvi stated.

BJP Criticizes Pitroda’s Remarks, Cites Past Allegiances

The BJP quickly seized on Pitroda’s comments, accusing the Congress party of being too sympathetic toward China. BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha remarked, “Those who ceded away 40,000 square km of our land to China still see no threat from the Dragon… no wonder Rahul Gandhi is in awe of China.”

Sinha also referenced Rahul Gandhi’s recent speech in the Lok Sabha, where he spoke about China’s technological advancements, saying, “The crux of the Congress party’s fascination for China lies hidden in the mysterious 2008 Congress-CCP MOU.”

A Growing Divide Over China

Sam Pitroda’s remarks have sparked a wider debate within the Congress and beyond, highlighting the contrasting views within Indian politics about China. While Pitroda advocates for a collaborative approach, others within the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, have been outspoken about China’s aggression, particularly in relation to border disputes. Meanwhile, the BJP continues to criticize the Congress for its perceived leniency toward China, bringing the issue to the forefront of national politics.