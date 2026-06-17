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Home > India News > Trouble For Akhilesh Yadav? Minister Claims Major Split Brewing In SP, Says ‘Entire Party Ready To Join BJP’

Trouble For Akhilesh Yadav? Minister Claims Major Split Brewing In SP, Says ‘Entire Party Ready To Join BJP’

Political turbulence across opposition parties has now reached Uttar Pradesh, with fresh speculation over a possible split within the Samajwadi Party. The debate intensified after SBSP chief OP Rajbhar claimed that several SP leaders could switch camps amid mounting pressure over alleged corruption cases. His remarks come as Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) continue to grapple with internal unrest and rebellion.

Will Samajwadi Party split next? OP Rajbhar’s explosive claims add to turmoil in TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT). Photo: ANI
Will Samajwadi Party split next? OP Rajbhar’s explosive claims add to turmoil in TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT). Photo: ANI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 14:20 IST

Indian politics is witnessing a major upheaval. Two regional parties in the last few weeks have faced a crisis with several MPs leaving the Trinamool Congress. The political turbulence across opposition parties has now extended to Uttar Pradesh, with speculation emerging over a possible split within the Samajwadi Party (SP). The discussion intensified on Tuesday after Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief OP Rajbhar claimed that Akhilesh Yadav’s party could witness a major exodus. Rajbhar’s remarks come at a time when Maharashtra is already facing internal unrest and rebellion.

Rajbhar’s Cryptic Post 

In a cryptic message posted on X, Rajbhar alleged that senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav had approached the Centre amid increasing pressure linked to alleged corruption cases. He further claimed that several leaders within the party were preparing to switch political camps.

“A major split is going to happen in the Samajwadi Party. Ram Gopal Yadav has submitted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji. Everyone in Uttar Pradesh knows who the mastermind behind the mining scam and Gomti River Front scam is. As the noose tightens, the SP is getting anxious,” Rajbhar wrote in Hindi.

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‘Entire SP Ready To Join BJP’: Rajbhar

Escalating his attack, Rajbhar suggested that developments in Uttar Pradesh could overshadow political crises unfolding in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

“Forget Maharashtra and Bengal, the entire SP is sitting ready to join the BJP,” he said in the post.

Neither the Samajwadi Party nor the Bharatiya Janata Party had issued any response to the allegations at the time of reporting.

TMC Faces Rebellion In Bengal

In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress is dealing with what has been described as one of its biggest internal crises since its defeat to the BJP in the recent Assembly election.

The party is facing pressure on two fronts, dissent among MLAs in the state assembly and rebellion among MPs in Parliament.

A faction comprising 58 TMC MLAs has extended support to Ritabrata Banerjee’s claim for the Leader of the Opposition post, challenging the leadership’s official choice.

The dispute has escalated into a legal battle, with the party approaching the Calcutta High Court.

The situation intensified further after MP Kakoli Ghosh claimed the backing of 19 other lawmakers and announced support for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The bloc of 20 MPs has also sought a merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). If approved by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the move could help the group avoid disqualification under anti-defection provisions.

Reports of Split in Shiv Sena (UBT)

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is also facing speculation over an internal split amid growing discussion around what has been termed ‘Operation Tiger’.

As speculation intensified, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut mounted a sharp attack on rebel MPs and questioned their commitment to the party leadership.

Addressing party workers, Raut asked them to closely follow the positions taken by party leaders Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai while also highlighting the role of Rajabhau Waje.

According to reports, these three leaders are among the only MPs out of the party’s nine Lok Sabha members who continue to stand with Uddhav Thackeray.

“Now you just listen and understand what Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai are saying. We also need to the commitment and sincerity of Rajabhau Waje,” Raut said.

Also Read: Who Are The 6 MPs Leaving Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena To Join Eknath Shinde?

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Trouble For Akhilesh Yadav? Minister Claims Major Split Brewing In SP, Says ‘Entire Party Ready To Join BJP’
Tags: akhilesh yadavbjpSamajwadi Partyshiv senatrinamool-congress

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Trouble For Akhilesh Yadav? Minister Claims Major Split Brewing In SP, Says ‘Entire Party Ready To Join BJP’
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