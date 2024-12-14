Sambhal: Bhasma Shankar Temple Reopens After 46 Years Following Communal Riots

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra, the temple had been encroached upon and was discovered during an anti-encroachment campaign.

The Bhasma Shankar temple in the Khaggu Sarai area of Sambhal was reopened on Saturday after remaining locked for 46 years. The temple, housing idols of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling, had remained closed since 1978 following communal riots, locals said.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra, the temple had been encroached upon and was discovered during an anti-encroachment campaign. “While inspecting the area, we found the temple. It had been locked for decades. The district administration immediately decided to reopen it,” Mishra said.

The police have confirmed that illegal construction had encroached upon the temple. “Houses were built on the premises. These have been removed, and the temple has been cleaned,” said Additional SP Shrish Chandra. Action is being taken against those responsible for the encroachment.

Residents of the area shared memories of the temple. “The temple was locked after the 1978 riots when the Hindu community had to leave the area. It is a significant site for us,” said Vishnu Shankar Rastogi, an 82-year-old local resident.

The administration has identified an ancient well near the temple and plans to restore it.

The reopening is part of a wider campaign to clear out encroachments and eliminate power theft in the district. The authorities have also dismantled encroachments at Shahi Jama Masjid, about a kilometer from Khaggu Sarai. This follows the recent violence in the district over a court-ordered survey of the mosque.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said the campaign would continue for two to three months to clear all encroachments in Sambhal. Efforts are also being made to make the district free of electricity theft.

