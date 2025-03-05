Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
  Sambhal Mosque Row: UP Court To Hear Plea Over Temple Claim On April 28

Sambhal Mosque Row: UP Court To Hear Plea Over Temple Claim On April 28

A district court has scheduled April 28 for the next hearing in an ongoing legal dispute concerning the Shahi Jama Mosque, where petitioners claim that the site was originally a Harihar Temple.

Sambhal Mosque Row: UP Court To Hear Plea Over Temple Claim On April 28


A district court has scheduled April 28 for the next hearing in an ongoing legal dispute concerning the Shahi Jama Mosque, where petitioners claim that the site was originally a Harihar Temple.

Civil Judge (Senior Division) Aditya Singh presided over the case and deferred proceedings to the designated date.

Legal & Procedural Trajectory

The petition was originally lodged on November 19, 2023, before being transferred to its present jurisdiction. The petitioners assert that the respondent was required to submit a written statement within the prescribed timeline but has yet to comply with this procedural mandate.

Advocate Gopal Sharma, representing the petitioners, noted, “Today, the hearing took place in the court of Aditya Singh. The next date has been set for April 28. The mosque side’s lawyer was to file their written statement today, but they have not submitted it yet.” Sharma further urged the court to disallow any additional extensions for the submission of the respondent’s written statement, emphasizing procedural integrity in the adjudicative process.

Judicial Limitations & Respondent’s Position

In response, Zafar Ali, the head of Shahi Jama Masjid, cited ongoing judicial constraints imposed by superior courts. “There is a stay from the Supreme Court and High Court; therefore, no hearing took place. The date of April 28 has been given,” he stated, suggesting that the district court’s capacity to proceed may be contingent upon higher judicial directives.

Constitutional Implications

This case presents intricate constitutional considerations, particularly concerning Article 25 (freedom of religion), Article 26 (freedom to manage religious affairs), and property rights within the framework of historical and religious claims. The litigation underscores the complexity of adjudicating disputes involving religious structures, where historical narratives intersect with contemporary legal principles.

The upcoming hearing on April 28 will be pivotal in determining both procedural adherence and substantive legal arguments. Furthermore, the invocation of judicial stays underscores the pivotal role of superior courts in delineating the scope of jurisdiction and resolving conflicts between historical assertions and present-day legal frameworks.

The outcome may set a precedent influencing similar disputes, shaping the judicial discourse on religious heritage claims and constitutional rights.

