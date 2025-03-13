Sambhal: Over 1,000 Detained, Mosques Covered With Tarpaulin Ahead Of Holi

As Holi festivities near, Sambhal's administration is ramping up security to prevent communal tensions. In a notable move, authorities have covered mosques along the procession route with tarpaulin sheets, citing preventive measures agreed upon with local communities.

With Holi festivities approaching, the Sambhal administration has intensified security measures to ensure a peaceful celebration. In a move that has drawn attention, authorities have covered several mosques, including the Jama Masjid, with tarpaulin sheets along the traditional Holi procession route. Officials state that this decision was made in consultation with local communities to prevent any potential tensions during the celebrations.

Mosques Covered to Avoid Provocation

“All 10 religious places that fall along the route of the Holi procession are being covered,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shreesh Chandra. He emphasized that the step was taken to prevent any provocation or unintentional hurt to religious sentiments. “There have been talks and mutual agreement between both sides,” he added, reinforcing that the decision was reached through discussions with stakeholders.

Over 1,000 Detained in Sambhal Under Preventive Laws

Apart from the mosque coverings, the administration has taken preemptive action by detaining over 1,000 individuals to prevent potential disturbances. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dr. Vandna Mishra confirmed that 1,015 people have been detained under Sections 126 and 135 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), provisions often invoked to curb potential law and order issues.

“Lekhpals have been deployed at key mosques, and the district has been divided into sectors for better coordination,” said Dr. Mishra, assuring that all necessary measures are in place for a peaceful Holi.

Communal Tensions in Sambhal

These security measures come amid a backdrop of heightened communal sensitivities in Sambhal. A recent court-ordered survey at a mosque, believed by some to be built on the site of a demolished Vishnu temple, has reignited debates and drawn public attention. While the administration has not directly linked the current Holi security measures to this ongoing dispute, the scale of preventive actions suggests an extra layer of caution in light of the prevailing atmosphere.

