Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Sambhal Violence: 400 Individuals Identified, Posters Of Those Involved To Be Displayed Today, Says DM

More than 400 individuals have been identified, with 32 arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on November 24.

Sambhal Violence: 400 Individuals Identified, Posters Of Those Involved To Be Displayed Today, Says DM

More than 400 individuals have been identified, with 32 arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on November 24. District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya stated that posters of those involved in the violence would be displayed on Thursday.

Details of the Violence

The unrest occurred during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque, which was ordered by a local court following claims that the mosque was built on the site of a Harihar temple. The violence resulted in four deaths and several injuries among police officers and locals.

On Wednesday, Congress Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was stopped at the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad while attempting to visit Sambhal with his sister Priyanka Gandhi. Rahul criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for restricting his constitutional right to visit Sambhal, calling the action unconstitutional.

Traffic Chaos at Ghazipur Border

Commuters faced a massive traffic jam at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway as Congress workers gathered, defying barricades set up by the Uttar Pradesh Police to prevent Rahul Gandhi’s visit. Despite the congestion, the other carriageway remained open but moving very slowly.

Rahul Gandhi expressed his frustration on X, stating, “The police stopped us from going to Sambhal. As the Leader of the Opposition, it is my right and duty to go there. Yet I was stopped. I am willing to go alone, but even that was not allowed. This is against the Constitution. Why is the BJP afraid? Why is it using the police to conceal its failures? Why is it suppressing the message of truth and brotherhood?” He also shared a video of his interaction with a police officer.

Read More : Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail To Kuldeep Sengar On Medical Grounds

Filed under

Rioteers of Sambhal Sambhal Masjid Incident sambhal violence

Advertisement

Also Read

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Justice Manmohan Sworn In As Supreme Court Judge

Justice Manmohan Sworn In As Supreme Court Judge

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real Reason

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real...

French PM Michel Barnier to Resign After Losing Confidence Vote

French PM Michel Barnier to Resign After Losing Confidence Vote

Russia’s Lavrov And The US’s Blinken To Meet At OSCE In Malta, Ukraine War On The Agenda

Russia’s Lavrov And The US’s Blinken To Meet At OSCE In Malta, Ukraine War On...

Entertainment

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real Reason

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

OnlyFans Star Plans To Sleep With 1000 Men In One Day Ignoring Doctor’s Dire Warning

OnlyFans Star Plans To Sleep With 1000 Men In One Day Ignoring Doctor’s Dire Warning

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox