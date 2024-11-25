Sambhal Violence: FIR Filed After Jama Masjid Violence, Samajwadi Party MP Named

The unrest, marked by stone-pelting and a police baton-charge, resulted in four fatalities and injuries to 21 individuals.

An FIR has been registered at Sambhal police station following violent clashes triggered by a survey at the Jama Masjid. The unrest, marked by stone-pelting and a police baton-charge, resulted in four fatalities and injuries to 21 individuals. Local Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, including MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and Nawab Suhail Iqbal, son of MLA Nawab Iqbal Mahmood, have been accused of ignited the violence.

The Sambhal Violence

The violence erupted on Sunday morning when a survey team arrived at the Jama Masjid. The site, already a subject of legal scrutiny, drew a large crowd as the team began its work. Tensions flared as the gathering turned unruly, prompting the police to resort to baton charges. However, the situation escalated further when the crowd began pelting stones at law enforcement personnel.

The clashes resulted in the tragic deaths of four people and left 21 others injured, including police officers. Vehicles were reportedly set ablaze during the chaos, and local authorities scrambled to regain control of the situation.

Internet Shut, 24 Detained

In the wake of the violence, the district administration imposed strict restrictions, including the closure of schools and limitations on outsiders entering the affected area. The police have detained 24 individuals believed to be connected to the incident, and an extensive investigation is underway. Videos circulating online that may have fueled the unrest are also being examined.

Leaders Accused of Inciting Violence

The FIR accuses Ziaur Rahman Barq and Nawab Suhail Iqbal of conspiring to incite communal tensions and orchestrating the violent gatherings. Charges under sections related to unlawful assembly, incitement to violence, and promoting public disorder have been filed against them. Police officials have stated that additional individuals suspected of involvement are being identified and will face legal action.

Efforts to Restore Peace

As tensions linger in Sambhal, law enforcement has intensified patrols and security measures to prevent further incidents. Authorities are urging the public to remain calm and cooperate with ongoing investigations.

The district administration and police remain on high alert, working to stabilize the situation and ensure the safety of residents as efforts to restore normalcy continue.

