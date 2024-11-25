Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sambhal Violence: FIR Filed After Jama Masjid Violence, Samajwadi Party MP Named

The unrest, marked by stone-pelting and a police baton-charge, resulted in four fatalities and injuries to 21 individuals.

Sambhal Violence: FIR Filed After Jama Masjid Violence, Samajwadi Party MP Named

An FIR has been registered at Sambhal police station following violent clashes triggered by a survey at the Jama Masjid. The unrest, marked by stone-pelting and a police baton-charge, resulted in four fatalities and injuries to 21 individuals. Local Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, including MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and Nawab Suhail Iqbal, son of MLA Nawab Iqbal Mahmood, have been accused of ignited the violence.

The Sambhal Violence

The violence erupted on Sunday morning when a survey team arrived at the Jama Masjid. The site, already a subject of legal scrutiny, drew a large crowd as the team began its work. Tensions flared as the gathering turned unruly, prompting the police to resort to baton charges. However, the situation escalated further when the crowd began pelting stones at law enforcement personnel.

The clashes resulted in the tragic deaths of four people and left 21 others injured, including police officers. Vehicles were reportedly set ablaze during the chaos, and local authorities scrambled to regain control of the situation.

Internet Shut, 24 Detained

In the wake of the violence, the district administration imposed strict restrictions, including the closure of schools and limitations on outsiders entering the affected area. The police have detained 24 individuals believed to be connected to the incident, and an extensive investigation is underway. Videos circulating online that may have fueled the unrest are also being examined.

Leaders Accused of Inciting Violence

The FIR accuses Ziaur Rahman Barq and Nawab Suhail Iqbal of conspiring to incite communal tensions and orchestrating the violent gatherings. Charges under sections related to unlawful assembly, incitement to violence, and promoting public disorder have been filed against them. Police officials have stated that additional individuals suspected of involvement are being identified and will face legal action.

Efforts to Restore Peace

As tensions linger in Sambhal, law enforcement has intensified patrols and security measures to prevent further incidents. Authorities are urging the public to remain calm and cooperate with ongoing investigations.

The district administration and police remain on high alert, working to stabilize the situation and ensure the safety of residents as efforts to restore normalcy continue.

Also Read: Nana Patole Resigns As Maharashtra Congress Chief After Poor Party Performance

Filed under

24 detained FIR Filed Jama Masjid Samajwadi Party The Sambhal Violence
Advertisement

Also Read

SC Dismisses Plea For Removing ‘Secular’ And ‘Socialist’ In The Preamble Of The Constitution

SC Dismisses Plea For Removing ‘Secular’ And ‘Socialist’ In The Preamble Of The Constitution

Uruguay: Former Mayor And History Teacher Yamandú Orsi Wins Presidential Run-Off, To Assume Office In 2025

Uruguay: Former Mayor And History Teacher Yamandú Orsi Wins Presidential Run-Off, To Assume Office In...

Realme GT Neo 7 Series: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of December Launch

Realme GT Neo 7 Series: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of December Launch

PTI Protesters March to Islamabad Demanding ‘Imran Khan Release’, Police Conduct Mass Arrest, Internet Services Shut

PTI Protesters March to Islamabad Demanding ‘Imran Khan Release’, Police Conduct Mass Arrest, Internet Services...

Nana Patole Resigns As Maharashtra Congress Chief After Poor Party Performance

Nana Patole Resigns As Maharashtra Congress Chief After Poor Party Performance

Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong Message

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How He Defended It

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

THIS South Korean Star Had A Surprise Pregnancy With Model Moon Gabi Out Of Wedlock- Deets Inside!

THIS South Korean Star Had A Surprise Pregnancy With Model Moon Gabi Out Of Wedlock-

Angelina Jolie’s Hollywood Escape Plan Leaked? A-Lister Wants To Do THIS Instead Amid Legal Troubles With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s Hollywood Escape Plan Leaked? A-Lister Wants To Do THIS Instead Amid Legal Troubles

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox