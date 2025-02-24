The Uttar Pradesh government has submitted a comprehensive status report to the Supreme Court regarding the ongoing Sambhal case. The report provides clarity on several key aspects, particularly concerning the ownership of the land and the well in question.

The Uttar Pradesh government has submitted a comprehensive status report to the Supreme Court regarding the ongoing Sambhal case. The report provides clarity on several key aspects, particularly concerning the ownership of the land and the well in question.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the state government’s report, the well is located on public land and does not fall within the premises of the mosque or any disputed religious site. Furthermore, the report asserts that the mosque itself is situated on public land, dispelling any claims that the well belongs to the mosque.

Mosque Committee’s Application Called Unrelated to Disputed Site Case

The government’s report further states that the application submitted by the current mosque committee is beyond the scope of the case regarding the disputed site. It alleges that the mosque committee is attempting to establish private ownership over a well that rightfully belongs to the public.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Revitalization Project for Public Welfare

The district administration has undertaken a project to rejuvenate 19 ancient wells in the area, including the one at the center of this dispute. This initiative involves rainwater harvesting and water recharge efforts, which will allow the wells to be used by people of all communities.

The report also highlights the significance of these historic wells, stating that their restoration will not only benefit the public by providing a sustainable water source but also boost tourism in Sambhal. By preserving these ancient wells, the government aims to enhance the historical and cultural value of the area.

Allegations Against Mosque Committee’s Interference

The government’s submission criticizes the mosque committee’s actions, claiming that their application is an attempt to obstruct the restoration process. The report argues that such interference poses a threat to the conservation, development, and environmental sustainability of the region.

During the hearing, the Uttar Pradesh government reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and harmony in the region. The report emphasizes that there is no justifiable reason to prevent the public from using the wells, especially given the strong demand from local communities.

Government Requests Dismissal of Mosque Committee’s Application

In light of these arguments, the Uttar Pradesh government has formally requested the Supreme Court to dismiss the application submitted by the mosque committee. The status report has been filed as per the court’s directive issued last month.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliberate on the matter further, taking into account the arguments presented by both parties before reaching a decision.