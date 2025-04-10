‘Sandeep Was On Duty, Not A Victim’: Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s Father On Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition

In a strong and emotional statement following the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana to India, K. Unnikrishnan, father of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, hailed the move as a “diplomatic success” for India. He also firmly reiterated that his son, a National Security Guard (NSG) commando martyred in the line of duty, should not be referred to as a victim of the attacks.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national and a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks case, was brought to India on Wednesday night on a special flight after being extradited from the United States. He is expected to be formally arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Speaking to news agency ANI, K. Unnikrishnan said, “It is a diplomatic success that India gained after a long time. It is not an end or a big achievement; there are many layers still to be uncovered. For the common man, Rana represents an important link. He made 231 calls while David Coleman Headley was in India. The evidence is here. He is a learned man and can handle many things alone. Let’s see what emerges from the investigation.”

Tahawwur Rana was convicted in the US for supporting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the banned terror outfit responsible for orchestrating the deadly attacks on Mumbai that killed over 174 people, including security forces and civilians.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Sandeep Is Not a Victim of 26/11”

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the counter-terror operations at the Taj Hotel, has become a national hero for his bravery. However, his father emphasized that Sandeep was not a victim but a soldier who was fulfilling his duty.

“Sandeep is not a victim of 26/11. He was security personnel who went there as the hand of the Indian people. The real victims are those innocent lives lost during the attack. Sandeep was doing his duty. If not in Mumbai, he would have done it somewhere else. He has always been committed to his duty,” said Unnikrishnan.

The Indian government had been pursuing Rana’s extradition for years. The recent decision by the US Supreme Court cleared the path for his transfer, marking a major step in India’s efforts to bring all those responsible for the 26/11 attacks to justice.

Rana’s extradition is expected to strengthen the case against other conspirators and shed more light on the international network behind one of India’s deadliest terror attacks.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Inside The 26/11 Attacks: What Happened In Mumbai Between November 26–29 2008 | Explained