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Home > India News > Sangam Vihar Murder Case: Husband Shoots Wife in Delhi, Victim’s Family Alleges Extramarital Affair

Sangam Vihar Murder Case: Husband Shoots Wife in Delhi, Victim’s Family Alleges Extramarital Affair

Sangam Vihar Murder: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. Police have launched a manhunt while probing the family's allegations of an extramarital affair and gambling.

Sangam Vihar Murder Case: Husband Shoots Wife in Delhi, Victim’s Family Alleges Extramarital Affair

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-26 12:53 IST

In a shocking case, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in the Tigri area of Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, on Thursday evening. The Police have started the search operation after the accused, identified as Shubham Rajput, who reportedly fled the scene following the incident.
 
The couple had been married for two years. According to the victim’s family, the relationship between husband and wife deteriorated due to allegations that the husband was involved with another woman. The family also claimed that the couple often used to argue over the issue, and he had repeatedly threatened his wife.
 

Sangam Vihar Murder Case: Four Shots Fired During Dispute

According to the police, the early investigation revealed that the accused allegedly fired four shots at his wife during the argument. The police team rushed to the scene after receiving the information about the incident. The woman’s body was taken for a postmortem examination, and teams of Crime scene investigators and forensic experts are inspecting the location and collecting evidence, which includes spent bullet cartridges, to assist with the investigation.
 

Family Alleges Gambling Connection

The victim’s relatives also accused Shubham of being involved in gambling and betting activities. To this, the police have stated that these claims of gambling and extramarital affairs are being verified as part of this ongoing investigation. 
 
An FIR has been registered in connection with the murder, and multiple police teams have been formed to trace the accused. The investigative authorities stated that they are examining the case from all possible angles and collecting evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing. The accused remains absconding and further investigation is taking place. 

Sangam Vihar Murder: Weapon’s Source Under Probe

According to police, it is still not known how the accused got the gun and whether the murder had any additional motive. After his arrest, the police will investigate the matter from all these factors.

Rajput was also accused by the woman’s family of engaging in gambling. However, police stated that before making any judgments, they are investigating every avenue and confirming the accused’s past.

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Shubham Gehlot, who supposedly works in a private company’s financial department, is still at large. While the inquiry is ongoing from every angle, police teams are raiding his alleged hiding places.

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Sangam Vihar Murder Case: Husband Shoots Wife in Delhi, Victim’s Family Alleges Extramarital Affair
Tags: delhi policeDelhi wife murderSouth Delhi Sangam Vihar murder

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Sangam Vihar Murder Case: Husband Shoots Wife in Delhi, Victim’s Family Alleges Extramarital Affair
Sangam Vihar Murder Case: Husband Shoots Wife in Delhi, Victim’s Family Alleges Extramarital Affair
Sangam Vihar Murder Case: Husband Shoots Wife in Delhi, Victim’s Family Alleges Extramarital Affair
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