Sangam Vihar Murder Case: Husband Shoots Wife in Delhi, Victim’s Family Alleges Extramarital Affair

In a shocking case, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in the Tigri area of Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, on Thursday evening. The Police have started the search operation after the accused, identified as Shubham Rajput, who reportedly fled the scene following the incident.

The couple had been married for two years. According to the victim’s family, the relationship between husband and wife deteriorated due to allegations that the husband was involved with another woman. The family also claimed that the couple often used to argue over the issue, and he had repeatedly threatened his wife.

Sangam Vihar Murder Case: Four Shots Fired During Dispute

According to the police, the early investigation revealed that the accused allegedly fired four shots at his wife during the argument. The police team rushed to the scene after receiving the information about the incident. The woman’s body was taken for a postmortem examination, and teams of Crime scene investigators and forensic experts are inspecting the location and collecting evidence, which includes spent bullet cartridges, to assist with the investigation.

Family Alleges Gambling Connection

The victim’s relatives also accused Shubham of being involved in gambling and betting activities. To this, the police have stated that these claims of gambling and extramarital affairs are being verified as part of this ongoing investigation.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the murder, and multiple police teams have been formed to trace the accused. The investigative authorities stated that they are examining the case from all possible angles and collecting evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing. The accused remains absconding and further investigation is taking place.