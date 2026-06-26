Sangam Vihar Murder Case: Husband Shoots Wife in Delhi, Victim’s Family Alleges Extramarital Affair

Sangam Vihar Murder Case: Four Shots Fired During Dispute
Family Alleges Gambling Connection
Sangam Vihar Murder: Weapon’s Source Under Probe
According to police, it is still not known how the accused got the gun and whether the murder had any additional motive. After his arrest, the police will investigate the matter from all these factors.
Rajput was also accused by the woman’s family of engaging in gambling. However, police stated that before making any judgments, they are investigating every avenue and confirming the accused’s past.
Shubham Gehlot, who supposedly works in a private company’s financial department, is still at large. While the inquiry is ongoing from every angle, police teams are raiding his alleged hiding places.