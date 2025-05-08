Sania Mirza Applauds Powerful Photo Of Women Officers Leading Operation Sindoor Briefing

Sania’s reaction resonated deeply with netizens who lauded the representation of women and religious diversity at the forefront of a critical military operation.

Former tennis star and one of India’s most celebrated athletes, Sania Mirza, has shared a powerful message on social media, praising the presence of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during the official media briefing on Operation Sindoor, a joint Indian military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Mirza, who is known not only for her sporting achievements but also for speaking out on issues of national importance, reposted an image originally shared by journalist Faye D’Souza. The photo shows Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri flanked by Col Qureshi and Wg Cdr Singh both distinguished women officers from different faiths symbolizing the inclusive strength of the Indian Armed Forces.

“The messaging in this very powerful photo perfectly captures who we are as a nation,” D’Souza wrote in her caption a sentiment Sania Mirza echoed by resharing the post on her Instagram stories.

Sania Mirza Applauds Unity in Diversity Amid National Security Action

Sania’s reaction resonated deeply with netizens who lauded the representation of women and religious diversity at the forefront of a critical military operation. At 38, Mirza remains a national icon, with six Grand Slam titles and a legacy as the former World No. 1 in doubles tennis.

The image and Mirza’s message quickly went viral, with many calling it a “picture of modern India” reflecting courage, unity, and the evolving role of women in defence and diplomacy.

What Was Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was a coordinated strike conducted by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, targeting nine terror camps located across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK). These strikes were described by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri as a “measured and proportionate response” to the April 22 attack, which killed 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Colonel Qureshi emphasized during the briefing that the operation aimed to dismantle long-standing terror infrastructure across PoJK and Pakistan. “For three decades, Pakistan has been building recruitment centres, training grounds, and launch pads. This operation is a significant shift in India’s counter-terror strategy,” she stated.

The airstrikes targeted key locations including Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwal areas historically associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

A Moment That Resonates

In a time of heightened national security concerns, Sania Mirza’s endorsement of the image featuring two female officers standing shoulder to shoulder with India’s top diplomat sent a powerful message. It captured not just the military’s precision, but the social and cultural fabric of a diverse and resilient nation.

As the country reflects on the broader implications of Operation Sindoor, the spotlight on Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh, amplified by a sporting legend like Sania Mirza, has sparked a conversation that goes beyond geopolitics highlighting empowerment, unity, and the role of women in shaping India’s future.

