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Home > India News > ‘Ye S*le B***ike Log’: Sanjay Raut Abuses Rebel MPs, Asks Media ‘Not to Cut’ Remarks

‘Ye S*le B***ike Log’: Sanjay Raut Abuses Rebel MPs, Asks Media ‘Not to Cut’ Remarks

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack on MPs allegedly planning to leave the party amid split rumours. Raut asked rebel MPs to resign before switching sides, used strong language against them, and alleged that ₹15 crore was offered to lawmakers to engineer a split.

Sanjay Raut Abuses Rebel MPs. Photo: Video Grab
Sanjay Raut Abuses Rebel MPs. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 13:15 IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) party MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday strongly criticised MPs who are reportedly planning to leave the party amid rumours of a split. Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Raut used harsh language against the alleged rebels and asked the media not to censor his remarks. He also warned that the people of Maharashtra would not remain silent if elected representatives betrayed the trust placed in them by the party and its supporters.

Sanjay Raut Challenges Rebel MPs to Resign 

He also warned the rebels and said those wishing to leave the party should first “resign from their posts” and face the people again.

“If anyone wants to go, they can resign and leave. If such reports emerge about our MPs, then they should refute them. This time, the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent,” Raut told reporters in Delhi. 

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Sanjay Raut Abuses Rebel MPs, Asks Media ‘Not to Cut’ Remarks

Sanjay Raut then hurled abuses at those leaving the party, saying, “Ye s**le b****ike log, jo jaa rahe hai”. He then urged media persons to not censor his abuses.

Continuing his attack, Raut accused the rebels of dishonesty, saying, “These people are

beimaan [traitors] and beimaani is in their blood – we have started feeling that”.



Soon after his offensive remarks at suspected rebel MPs, party MP Anil Desai backed the Rajya Sabha MP Raut and said that whatever is said in the press conferences is slang, it is not meant for anyone in particular.

He added, “Whatever is said, these are slang; it is not meant for anyone particularly. When an emotionally sensitive person, who has spent 50 years of his life in politics in the public sphere, speaks, such things happen. He also clarified that he wasn’t addressing any particular person.”

Sanjay Raut said the party leadership had worked tirelessly to ensure the victory of its MPs and warned of strict action if any lawmaker defected. “Our MPs, for whom Uddhav ji and we shed blood and sweat, gave money, made them win elections… still if such news comes, we will not spare them,” he said. 

Sanjay Raut Claims ₹15 Crore Offer to MPs 

Sanjay Raut also levelled serious allegations, claiming that money had been offered to party MPs in an attempt to engineer a split.

“I have information that Rs 15 crore each was delivered to the MPs, after which they boarded charter flights from three places, including Nanded and Pune. We have issued a whip for the Parliamentary Party Meeting tomorrow. Arvind ji has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker,” he said.



The remarks come amid intense political speculation in Maharashtra over reports of a possible split within Shiv Sena (UBT). However, there has been no official confirmation from the party regarding any breakaway faction. 

Maharashtra is currently witnessing “Operation Tiger” buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and are looking to join the ruling party. Back in 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two.

Inputs from ANI 

Also Read: Who Are The 6 MPs Leaving Shiv Sena? ₹15 Crore Advance, Chartered Jet Claim Rock Uddhav Thackeray 

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‘Ye S*le B***ike Log’: Sanjay Raut Abuses Rebel MPs, Asks Media ‘Not to Cut’ Remarks
Tags: eknath shindehome-hero-pos-1maharashtra newspolitical-newsSanjay Rautuddhav thackeray

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‘Ye S*le B***ike Log’: Sanjay Raut Abuses Rebel MPs, Asks Media ‘Not to Cut’ Remarks
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