Sanjay Raut Backs Mock Drills, Recalls 1971 And Kargil War Experience

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has supported the Centre’s decision to conduct nationwide mock drills amid heightened security concerns. Speaking to reporters, Raut remarked, “Mock drills keep happening in the country where a war-like situation arises… We have the experience of 1971 and the Kargil war.”

He added that in 1971, India managed to respond strongly despite the lack of communication systems. “Today, there are proper tools to inform people about what to do and what not to do. If the government wants to conduct a mock drill, then fine,” Raut said.

On nationwide mock drills tomorrow, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's statement, " Mock drills keep happening in the country where a war-like situation arises…We have the experience of 1971 and the Kargil war…if the govt wants to conduct a mock…

His comments come as states and Union Territories prepare for a large-scale civil defence drill aimed at testing public readiness in case of hostile attacks.

Mock Drills During the 1971 India-Pakistan War: What Happened

During the 1971 India-Pakistan war, civil defence mock drills were conducted across several Indian cities and towns as part of the national preparedness campaign. These drills were meant to prepare civilians for possible air raids or attacks, especially in border states and key strategic zones.

Key Elements of the 1971 Mock Drills:

Blackout Exercises:

Residents were instructed to switch off all lights during designated hours to prevent enemy aircraft from identifying targets. Streetlights were turned off, and households used heavy curtains or paint to block window light. Air Raid Sirens:

Sirens were tested regularly. People were trained to respond immediately by taking cover in underground bunkers, trenches, or designated safe areas when sirens went off. Evacuation Drills:

In high-risk areas, civilians practiced evacuating homes and workplaces quickly. Authorities marked safe shelters and routes. Camouflaging Key Installations:

Strategic sites like refineries, railway yards, and airfields were camouflaged using nets and paint to make them less visible from the air. Public Awareness Campaigns:

Without modern communication tools, information was spread through loudspeakers, handbills, radio, and word of mouth. Schools, colleges, and factories held drills to teach basic first-aid and fire safety.

These civil defence activities were crucial in keeping the population alert and safe during the 13-day war, which ended with India’s victory and the creation of Bangladesh. The 1971 mock drills are still remembered as an example of how civil preparedness can support national defence.

