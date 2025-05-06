Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Sanjay Raut Backs Mock Drills, Recalls 1971 And Kargil War Experience

Sanjay Raut Backs Mock Drills, Recalls 1971 And Kargil War Experience

Speaking to reporters, Raut remarked, “Mock drills keep happening in the country where a war-like situation arises… We have the experience of 1971 and the Kargil war.”

Sanjay Raut Backs Mock Drills, Recalls 1971 And Kargil War Experience


Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has supported the Centre’s decision to conduct nationwide mock drills amid heightened security concerns. Speaking to reporters, Raut remarked, “Mock drills keep happening in the country where a war-like situation arises… We have the experience of 1971 and the Kargil war.”

He added that in 1971, India managed to respond strongly despite the lack of communication systems. “Today, there are proper tools to inform people about what to do and what not to do. If the government wants to conduct a mock drill, then fine,” Raut said.

His comments come as states and Union Territories prepare for a large-scale civil defence drill aimed at testing public readiness in case of hostile attacks.

Mock Drills During the 1971 India-Pakistan War: What Happened

During the 1971 India-Pakistan war, civil defence mock drills were conducted across several Indian cities and towns as part of the national preparedness campaign. These drills were meant to prepare civilians for possible air raids or attacks, especially in border states and key strategic zones.

Key Elements of the 1971 Mock Drills:

  1. Blackout Exercises:
    Residents were instructed to switch off all lights during designated hours to prevent enemy aircraft from identifying targets. Streetlights were turned off, and households used heavy curtains or paint to block window light.
  2. Air Raid Sirens:
    Sirens were tested regularly. People were trained to respond immediately by taking cover in underground bunkers, trenches, or designated safe areas when sirens went off.
  3. Evacuation Drills:
    In high-risk areas, civilians practiced evacuating homes and workplaces quickly. Authorities marked safe shelters and routes.
  4. Camouflaging Key Installations:
    Strategic sites like refineries, railway yards, and airfields were camouflaged using nets and paint to make them less visible from the air.
  5. Public Awareness Campaigns:
    Without modern communication tools, information was spread through loudspeakers, handbills, radio, and word of mouth. Schools, colleges, and factories held drills to teach basic first-aid and fire safety.

These civil defence activities were crucial in keeping the population alert and safe during the 13-day war, which ended with India’s victory and the creation of Bangladesh. The 1971 mock drills are still remembered as an example of how civil preparedness can support national defence.

Must Read: Pakistan On The 12th Consecutive Day Violates Ceasefire Overnight Along LOC

Filed under

Mock Drill Sanjay Raut

US House Speaker Mike Joh

US House Speaker Mike Johnson Vows Full Support To India Against Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack
PM Modi meets NSA Ajit Do

PM Modi Meets NSA Ajit Doval Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack Tensions
newsx

DRI Nagpur Seizes Leopard Skins, Ivory In Ujjain Wildlife Trafficking Crackdown
newsx

MHA Call Citizens To Volunteer For Mock Drill On May 7, Here Are The Key...
newsx

Global Outrage At Pahalgam Killings: UNSC Rejects Pakistan’s Narrative
newsx

MET Gala 2025: Shakira Says ‘Hi India’ as She Hangs Out With Diljit Dosanjh in...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US House Speaker Mike Johnson Vows Full Support To India Against Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack

US House Speaker Mike Johnson Vows Full Support To India Against Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack

PM Modi Meets NSA Ajit Doval Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack Tensions

PM Modi Meets NSA Ajit Doval Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack Tensions

DRI Nagpur Seizes Leopard Skins, Ivory In Ujjain Wildlife Trafficking Crackdown

DRI Nagpur Seizes Leopard Skins, Ivory In Ujjain Wildlife Trafficking Crackdown

MHA Call Citizens To Volunteer For Mock Drill On May 7, Here Are The Key Components

MHA Call Citizens To Volunteer For Mock Drill On May 7, Here Are The Key...

Global Outrage At Pahalgam Killings: UNSC Rejects Pakistan’s Narrative

Global Outrage At Pahalgam Killings: UNSC Rejects Pakistan’s Narrative

Entertainment

MET Gala 2025: Shakira Says ‘Hi India’ as She Hangs Out With Diljit Dosanjh in Vanity Van

MET Gala 2025: Shakira Says ‘Hi India’ as She Hangs Out With Diljit Dosanjh in

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 2.0? Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 Look Reminds Fans Of Cannes Icon

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 2.0? Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 Look Reminds Fans Of Cannes Icon

Media Fails To Recognize Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025, He Introduces Himself And Gets Trolled

Media Fails To Recognize Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025, He Introduces Himself And

Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Debut: Meet the Person Who Unexpectedly Made it Happen

Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Debut: Meet the Person Who Unexpectedly Made it Happen

From Kerala To The World: Neytt’s Met Gala Carpet For Third Time In A Row Brings Pride To India

From Kerala To The World: Neytt’s Met Gala Carpet For Third Time In A Row

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media