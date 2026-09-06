Sanjay Raut Cancer Claim: Did Rahul Gandhi Suspect Poison In Jail Food? What The Shiv Sena UBT Leader Revealed

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has made a fresh claim about his health and his time in jail. Raut said he suspected that his cancer could be linked to the period he spent in prison. He also claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advised him to undergo a toxicity test. The test, according to Raut, was suggested to check whether his food had been contaminated. Raut made the remarks while speaking to reporters on Saturday. He also accused the government of being “so cruel” that political opponents could face risks even while they were in custody.

Sanjay Raut Cancer Claim And Rahul Gandhi’s Advice

Raut claimed that Rahul Gandhi had raised concerns about the safety of opposition leaders in jail. He said Gandhi suggested that he get his food tested for possible toxic substances.

“Rahul ji had asked me to get a toxicity test done to ascertain if poison was added to food,” Raut said, according to PTI.

Raut did not provide evidence to establish that his food had been poisoned. His comments were made in the context of his concerns about his health and his experience in prison. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also said that people who speak against the government could face risks while in custody.

“There is a possibility in jail (that it can happen with) people like us who raise our voice against the government,” he said.

Sanjay Raut Cancer Diagnosis And Treatment

Raut has said that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in November 2025. He later underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatment. His latest comments have brought attention to his health and his earlier claims about his time in prison.

However, Raut’s suggestion of a possible link between his cancer and his jail stay remains an allegation. No evidence has been presented in his latest remarks to establish that his cancer was caused by food contamination or any poisoning in jail.

Sanjay Raut Spent 101 Days In Arthur Road Jail

Raut was taken into custody on August 1, 2022, in the Patra Chawl case. The politician stayed in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail for 101 days before securing bail on November 9, 2022. Moreover, he described his experiences in his latest book, titled Narkatla Swarg, which means Heaven in Hell in English.

The politician’s most recent statement brought back memories of his prison life, as he has repeatedly talked about the hardships of his imprisonment and has been a consistent critic of the BJP-led government.

Who Is Sanjay Raut?

Sanjay Raut is an MP of the Rajya Sabha and a senior leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). He is well-known for his sharp criticism of the BJP and the ruling alliance in Maharashtra. Furthermore, Raut has been involved in the political activities of Maharashtra for several decades. He is also regarded as a close aide of the former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Before entering electoral politics, Raut worked as a journalist. He later became the executive editor of Saamana, the Marathi newspaper founded by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. The latest Sanjay Raut cancer claim comes amid his continued criticism of the government and his public account of his time in custody. His comments about the toxicity test have now added another dimension to his account of his prison experience.