Sanjay Raut Claims Eknath Shinde Will Never Be CM Again

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut today asserted that Eknath Shinde’s tenure as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister was short-lived and has now come to an end. He stated that Shinde’s role was mainly used by the BJP to win the state assembly elections.

“The era of (Eknath) Shinde has ended, it was for two years only. They (BJP) needed him, now he has been used and thrown away by them. Shinde will never be CM of the state ever again,” Raut told news agency PTI.

Remarks Ahead of Fadnavis’ Oath Ceremony

Raut’s remarks came just hours before Devendra Fadnavis is set to take the oath as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister in a grand ceremony in Mumbai, which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with Fadnavis, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde are also expected to take the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Fadnavis’ Third Term as CM

Fadnavis is set to begin his third term as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The formation of the government follows two weeks of intense negotiations after the November 20 state assembly elections, which were declared on November 23. The BJP emerged as the leading party, securing 132 seats in the 288-member House, and, in alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP, the Mahayuti coalition holds a decisive majority with 230 seats.

Raut also took aim at the Mahayuti alliance, suggesting that a “superpower” in Delhi was behind Shinde’s “tantrums” against Fadnavis. “I feel some superpower in Delhi is behind Eknath Shinde’s tantrums and sulking against Devendra Fadnavis. Without the backing of ‘Mahashakti’, Eknath Shinde cannot dare to do anything like this. No one dares to throw tantrums behind those in power in Delhi,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

