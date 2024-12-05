Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Sanjay Raut Claims Eknath Shinde Will Never Be CM Again

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut today asserted that Eknath Shinde's tenure as Maharashtra's Chief Minister was short-lived and has now come to an end. He stated that Shinde’s role was mainly used by the BJP to win the state assembly elections.

Sanjay Raut Claims Eknath Shinde Will Never Be CM Again

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut today asserted that Eknath Shinde’s tenure as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister was short-lived and has now come to an end. He stated that Shinde’s role was mainly used by the BJP to win the state assembly elections.

“The era of (Eknath) Shinde has ended, it was for two years only. They (BJP) needed him, now he has been used and thrown away by them. Shinde will never be CM of the state ever again,” Raut told news agency PTI.

Remarks Ahead of Fadnavis’ Oath Ceremony

Raut’s remarks came just hours before Devendra Fadnavis is set to take the oath as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister in a grand ceremony in Mumbai, which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with Fadnavis, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde are also expected to take the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Fadnavis’ Third Term as CM

Fadnavis is set to begin his third term as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The formation of the government follows two weeks of intense negotiations after the November 20 state assembly elections, which were declared on November 23. The BJP emerged as the leading party, securing 132 seats in the 288-member House, and, in alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP, the Mahayuti coalition holds a decisive majority with 230 seats.

Raut also took aim at the Mahayuti alliance, suggesting that a “superpower” in Delhi was behind Shinde’s “tantrums” against Fadnavis. “I feel some superpower in Delhi is behind Eknath Shinde’s tantrums and sulking against Devendra Fadnavis. Without the backing of ‘Mahashakti’, Eknath Shinde cannot dare to do anything like this. No one dares to throw tantrums behind those in power in Delhi,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

Read More : Delhi’s Air Quality Continues To Improve As Temperatures Drop To Season’s Lowest

Filed under

eknath shinde Maharashtra Oath Sanjay Raut

Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Cancels Defamation Case Against Union Minister L Murugan

Supreme Court Cancels Defamation Case Against Union Minister L Murugan

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Retires, Informs AAP Chief

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Retires, Informs AAP Chief

Opposition Protests In Parliament With ‘Modi-Adani Ek Hain’ Jackets; Rahul, Priyanka Join

Opposition Protests In Parliament With ‘Modi-Adani Ek Hain’ Jackets; Rahul, Priyanka Join

Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action Against Sambhal Rioters

Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action Against Sambhal Rioters

Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi React to Taliban’s Ban On Women’s Health Studies

Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi React to Taliban’s Ban On Women’s Health Studies

Entertainment

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

OnlyFans Star Plans To Sleep With 1000 Men In One Day Ignoring Doctor’s Dire Warning

OnlyFans Star Plans To Sleep With 1000 Men In One Day Ignoring Doctor’s Dire Warning

Spotify Wrapped 2024: This Iconic Singer Ruled The Indian Charts Months After Becoming Most-Followed Musician on Spotify Beating Taylor Swift

Spotify Wrapped 2024: This Iconic Singer Ruled The Indian Charts Months After Becoming Most-Followed Musician

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film Set- Here’s What Happened Next

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox