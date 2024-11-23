Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Sanjay Raut Demands Re-Elections: ‘Something Amiss, Can’t Be People’s Verdict’

As Maharashtra's election results point to a decisive victory for the ruling Mahayuti, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleges foul play, calling the numbers "suspect." Demanding a return to ballot papers, he insists the results cannot reflect the will of the people.

Amid projections indicating a significant defeat for the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has raised concerns over the integrity of the electoral process. Describing the situation as “something amiss” (gadbad), Raut rejected the projected results and called for fresh elections using traditional ballot papers.

BJP led Mahayuti leading

As of 11:30 a.m., the ruling coalition, Mahayuti—comprising the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction—was leading in 220 out of the 288 seats in Maharashtra. In stark contrast, the opposition alliance, including the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP, was projected to secure only 56 seats. Even Aaditya Thackeray, a key figure from Shiv Sena (UBT), was trailing behind Milind Deora of the rival Sena faction by 600 votes.

If the trends hold, the results would mark a historic win for the Mahayuti. However, Raut questioned the credibility of the numbers, citing them as “suspect.”

Sanjay Raut alleges malpractice

“There is definitely something amiss,” Raut stated, though he stopped short of specifying whether he referred to electronic voting machines (EVMs) or other factors.

Raut further alleged widespread malpractice, claiming, “A money machine was installed in every constituency. Eknath Shinde declared he would resign if any of his sitting MLAs lost. Does such confidence exist in a true democracy? Does any party realistically secure over 200 seats? This suggests dishonesty (‘beimani’) in the state. By implication, these results cast doubt on the integrity of the state’s voters, which is unacceptable because Maharashtra’s voters are not dishonest.”

Sanjay Raut demands re-elections

When asked if his party would accept the results, Raut categorically denied it, asserting, “No, and I believe even the people will not accept these results. This cannot be the people’s verdict. How is it possible for Eknath Shinde’s faction to win 60 seats, Ajit Pawar’s faction 40 seats, and the BJP 125 seats? This defies logic.”

Raut reiterated his stance on social media, demanding re-elections using ballot papers.

According to the latest trends, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction was leading in 54 seats—just two short of the undivided party’s tally in 2019—while the Shiv Sena (UBT) was ahead in only 20 seats.

Read More: BJP Led Mahayuti Wins In Maharashtra, PM Modi Congratulates On The Gigantic Win

