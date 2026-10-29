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Home > India News > Sanjay Raut Tenders Unconditional Apology to CJI, Says No Intention to insult Court; Summoned on November 17

Sanjay Raut Tenders Unconditional Apology to CJI, Says No Intention to insult Court; Summoned on November 17

The affidavit further stated, " Sanjay Raut expresses his profound regret for the remarks attributed to him concerning the judiciary and humbly seeks the forgiveness of this Hon'ble Court. The apology is tendered with utmost sincerity and genuine remorse, without any reservation, justification or qualification.

The Supreme Court has summoned Raut to appear before it on November 17. (Image: ANI, file photo)
The Supreme Court has summoned Raut to appear before it on November 17. (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 12:03 IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has tendered an unconditional written apology to the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant over his remarks against the Chief Justice. Raut filed an reportedly an affidavit in the court seeking forgiveness after the Supreme Court initiated contempt proceedings against him. According to sources, he described his apology as unconditional, voluntary and without any qualification or reservation. The Supreme Court has summoned Raut to appear before it on November 17.
 
What Raut’s Reported Affidavit Said
 
“At the very outset, (SANJAY RAUT) most respectfully tenders his unconditional and unqualified apology to this Hon’ble Court and the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India,” the affidavit stated. 
 
The affidavit further stated, ” Sanjay Raut expresses his profound regret for the remarks attributed to him concerning the judiciary and humbly seeks the forgiveness of this Hon’ble Court. The apology is tendered with utmost sincerity and genuine remorse, without any reservation, justification or qualification. 
 
“Sanjay Raut has the highest regard for this Hon’ble Court and the judicial institution and holds in the deepest respect the constitutional role of the judiciary in upholding the rule of law, protecting constitutional values and safeguarding the rights of citizens,” the affidavit further asserted.
 
The affidavit also stated, “The respondent (Sanjay Raut) fully recognises the importance of preserving the dignity, independence and authority of this Hon’ble Court and sincerely regrets that his remarks have occasioned the present proceedings. That Respondent respectfully submits that he has no intention whatsoever of showing disrespect to this Hon’ble Court or undermining the dignity, independence or authority of the judiciary.” 
 
 
“(Sanjay Raut) Respondent no 2 recognises the paramount importance of maintaining public confidence in the judicial institution and sincerely regrets that his remarks have given rise to the present proceedings. Respondent No. 2 hereby reiterates that the apology tendered herein is unconditional, unqualified and voluntary. It is tendered with genuine remorse and without seeking to justify, explain away or qualify the remarks in question,” the affidavit asserted.  
 
The reported affidavit also stated, “That Respondent No. 2 most respectfully prays that this Hon’ble Court may graciously accept the unconditional and unqualified apology tendered herein and, having regard to the same, discharge the notice issued to him and bring the proceedings against him to a close.”
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Sanjay Raut Tenders Unconditional Apology to CJI, Says No Intention to insult Court; Summoned on November 17

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Sanjay Raut Tenders Unconditional Apology to CJI, Says No Intention to insult Court; Summoned on November 17

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Sanjay Raut Tenders Unconditional Apology to CJI, Says No Intention to insult Court; Summoned on November 17

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Sanjay Raut Tenders Unconditional Apology to CJI, Says No Intention to insult Court; Summoned on November 17
Sanjay Raut Tenders Unconditional Apology to CJI, Says No Intention to insult Court; Summoned on November 17
Sanjay Raut Tenders Unconditional Apology to CJI, Says No Intention to insult Court; Summoned on November 17
Sanjay Raut Tenders Unconditional Apology to CJI, Says No Intention to insult Court; Summoned on November 17
Sanjay Raut Tenders Unconditional Apology to CJI, Says No Intention to insult Court; Summoned on November 17

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