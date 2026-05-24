Who Is Santy Sharma? Rapper Slams Cockroach Janata Party, Calls It ‘Internet Drama’

Indian rapper and independent music artist Santy Sharma has posted a strong post slamming, raising questions about the motive and impact of Cockroach Janata Party online trend. On his Instagram post, Sharma said that the movement is ‘more like internet drama than a serious movement’ and urged the young people to not follow those viral campaigns without knowing the context of those running them. Within minutes, his remarks elicited significant responses on social media platforms like Instagram, X, and YouTube, contributing to the already fiery debates, with a focus on politics, nationalism, and digital activism.

What Did Santy Sharma Say?

Celebrating global trends and events instead of constructive issues like employment, education, development, innovation and unity is inflicting emotional damage on many users of the social media, Sharma said in his statement. He claimed that the founder of the ‘CJP movement’ had been associated with Aam Aadmi Party in the past and had been ‘putting up anti-India posts’. Santy Sharma also stated that there were several online accounts which were touting the trend that seemed to be linked to anti India narratives from Pakistan and Bangladesh.







The rapper also said, that ‘the only thing this ‘movement’ has done is create social polarization which is basically the antithesis of real change and reform.’ He urged the authorities to closely watch the activities for the sake of peace, stability and national interest. The rapper warned that India should be wary of digital propaganda, ‘outrage culture’ driven by algorithms and coordinated misinformation campaigns that can exacerbate social divisions by going viral and circulating on the meme culture.

Who Is Santy Sharma?

The Independent rapper has amassed a considerable following on social media over the years with his own music releases and thoughts on internet controversies; he was once a prominent name for being public about his stance on the ‘Tateeree’ song controversy alongside rapper Badshah. The ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ has quickly emerged as one of the most talked about online trends in India, especially among the youth. Originally created to make satires about society, it started to be part of a bigger political discussion about governance and economic problems. Santy Sharma’s involvement in the debate has added to his online presence, making his voice more significant in the realm of digital culture.

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