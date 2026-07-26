Sarnath Becomes India’s 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site: Why This Ancient Buddhist Centre Matters?

Sarnath, a holy place where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment, has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. This makes it the 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site in India and the fourth in Uttar Pradesh. The announcement was made at the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea.

A Major Honour for India’s Buddhist Heritage

Sarnath is one of the most important Buddhist pilgrimage places in the world. The new tag from UNESCO is expected to boost international tourism and strengthen the Buddhist Circuit of Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department said Sarnath was first included in the UNESCO Tentative List on July 3, 1998. After 28 years, it finally has World Heritage status. Before Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh had three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri, all located in the Agra region.

Why Is Sarnath So Important?

Sarnath is believed to be the place where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after achieving enlightenment. This event is known as Dharmachakra Pravartan, marking the beginning of his teachings. The site has been an important centre of Buddhist faith for nearly 2,500 years. Ancient Buddhist texts also mention Sarnath by the name Rishipattan, highlighting its long spiritual and historical importance.

Recent Changes and Global Recognition

To prepare for its UNESCO nomination, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) upgraded the information plaque at the site. The revised plaque says it was the local royal family who rediscovered Sarnath and not the colonial rulers.