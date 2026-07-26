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Home > India News > Sarnath Becomes India’s 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site: Why This Ancient Buddhist Centre Matters?

Sarnath Becomes India’s 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site: Why This Ancient Buddhist Centre Matters?

Sarnath, where Lord Buddha gave his first sermon, is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The honour puts India's famous Buddhist destination on the global heritage map.

Sarnath (Photo: ANI)
Sarnath (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 08:47 IST

Sarnath, a holy place where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment, has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. This makes it the 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site in India and the fourth in Uttar Pradesh. The announcement was made at the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea.
 

A Major Honour for India’s Buddhist Heritage

Sarnath is one of the most important Buddhist pilgrimage places in the world. The new tag from UNESCO is expected to boost international tourism and strengthen the Buddhist Circuit of Uttar Pradesh.
 
The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department said Sarnath was first included in the UNESCO Tentative List on July 3, 1998. After 28 years, it finally has World Heritage status. Before Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh had three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri, all located in the Agra region.
 

Why Is Sarnath So Important?

Sarnath is believed to be the place where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after achieving enlightenment. This event is known as Dharmachakra Pravartan, marking the beginning of his teachings. The site has been an important centre of Buddhist faith for nearly 2,500 years. Ancient Buddhist texts also mention Sarnath by the name Rishipattan, highlighting its long spiritual and historical importance.
 

Recent Changes and Global Recognition

To prepare for its UNESCO nomination, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) upgraded the information plaque at the site. The revised plaque says it was the local royal family who rediscovered Sarnath and not the colonial rulers.
 
Conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah, who was involved in preparing Sarnath’s UNESCO nomination, said the significance of the site is not just about ancient monuments. She stated that the Buddhist pilgrimage tradition has been continuing here for nearly 2,500 years. She also believed that this unique mix of history, culture and living spiritual traditions makes Sarnath truly worthy of UNESCO World Heritage status.
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Sarnath Becomes India’s 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site: Why This Ancient Buddhist Centre Matters?

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