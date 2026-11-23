A new phase in the rail connectivity between Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, and Janakpur Dham in Nepal, revered as the birthplace of Goddess Sita, is set to begin with the launch of the Saryu-Kamala Express on Monday (November 23).

The direct rail link is expected to strengthen the centuries-old religious and cultural ties between the two nieghbours. While Ayodhya is associated with Lord Ram, Janakpur holds special significance as the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The two cities are closely connected.

Covering a distance of around 604 kilometres, the Saryu-Kamala Express will provide direct connectivity between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham. The service is expected to make travel more convenient for pilgrims, who will no longer have to change trains multiple times during the journey.

PM Modi, Nepal PM Balendra Shah to Virtually Flag Off Train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will virtually flag off the train from New Delhi on Monday. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will also attend the launch ceremony in Ayodhya. The fare details have not been made public yet.

According to Railways, a special train numbered 04295 has been scheduled for the inauguration. Regular weekly services will commence from November 28. The regular train service, numbered 15596, will depart from Ayodhya Cantt every Monday at 5.50 pm and arrive at Janakpur Dham at 12.40 pm on Tuesday, according to Nepal time.

Train to Halt at Gorakhpur, Raxaul, Sitamarhi

For the return journey, train number 15595 will depart from Janakpur every Saturday at 1.10 pm and reach Ayodhya Cantt at 8.10 am on Sunday. The service will operate once a week, with its originating days being Saturday from Janakpur Dham and Monday from Ayodhya Cantt.

The train will halt at several major stations, including Mankapur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Shisho, Madhubani and Jaynagar.

Beyond facilitating religious travel, the new rail service is expected to promote tourism and provide a boost to trade, cross-border mobility and people-to-people ties between India and Nepal.