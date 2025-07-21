LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu
Home > India > BJD’s Sasmit Patra To Raise Law & Order Breakdown In Odisha During Monsoon Session | NewsX Exclusive

BJD’s Sasmit Patra To Raise Law & Order Breakdown In Odisha During Monsoon Session | NewsX Exclusive

BJD MP Sasmit Patra, in an interview with NewsX, vowed to raise Odisha’s law and order concerns in Parliament, citing the horrific case of a 15-year-old girl set ablaze. He stressed BJD’s commitment to justice, safety, and stronger accountability measures.

BJD to Raise Odisha Law & Order Concerns in Parliament After Teen Girl Set Ablaze (Photo: nagalandpost)
BJD to Raise Odisha Law & Order Concerns in Parliament After Teen Girl Set Ablaze (Photo: nagalandpost)

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 13:39:35 IST

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra said the party will raise the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha as a matter of urgent concern.

Speaking to Bryan from NewsX, Patra highlighted a recent shocking incident involving a 15-year-old girl, allegedly set ablaze by miscreants. The victim was later airlifted to AIIMS for treatment. Condemning the attack, Patra said such crimes are deeply concerning and must be addressed at the highest level.

“This is a priority for us. We are going to raise it strongly in Parliament. What happened is horrific, and we need to ensure justice is delivered,” Patra said.

He further emphasized that the Biju Janata Dal is committed to safeguarding citizens and ensuring accountability in the system. “For BJD, the safety of people—especially women and children—is non-negotiable. We are acting on it already,” he added.

With the Monsoon Session commencing today, the BJD plans to make this case a central point of its intervention, calling for concrete steps to restore public faith in law enforcement and justice delivery in Odisha.

ALSO READ:  Monsoon Session Of Parliament Begins LIVE Updates: Kharge Questions Donald Trump’s Claim on Pausing War Between India and Pakistan

Tags: Monsoon SessionSasmit Patra

More News

Beyond Your Zodiac: Unlock The Secrets Of The 16 MBTI Personality Types
GMR Aero Led DIAL Launches “DEL Vibes” A First-Of-Its-Kind Cultural Experience Platform For Passengers At Delhi Airport
BJD’s Sasmit Patra To Raise Law & Order Breakdown In Odisha During Monsoon Session | NewsX Exclusive
Teej 2025: Make This Teej Unforgettable With Gifts That Show True Love
BJD’s Sasmit Patra To Raise Law And Order Breakdown In Odisha During Monsoon Session | NewsX Exclusive
Parliament Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge Grills Govt On Operation Sindoor, Trump’s Ceasefire Mediation Claim
Mitchell Owen Joins Elite Club with Fifty on T20I Debut
Unravelling Roots Of Raksha Bandhan: Shocking Mythical Stories From Draupadi To Maa Lakshmi
Manipur: Gunlei Bridge Reopens, Community Effort Restores Vital Lifeline In Saikul
Rapper Badshah’s London ISKCON Visit Goes Viral After Dispute Over Chicken Eater
BJD’s Sasmit Patra To Raise Law & Order Breakdown In Odisha During Monsoon Session | NewsX Exclusive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BJD’s Sasmit Patra To Raise Law & Order Breakdown In Odisha During Monsoon Session | NewsX Exclusive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BJD’s Sasmit Patra To Raise Law & Order Breakdown In Odisha During Monsoon Session | NewsX Exclusive
BJD’s Sasmit Patra To Raise Law & Order Breakdown In Odisha During Monsoon Session | NewsX Exclusive
BJD’s Sasmit Patra To Raise Law & Order Breakdown In Odisha During Monsoon Session | NewsX Exclusive
BJD’s Sasmit Patra To Raise Law & Order Breakdown In Odisha During Monsoon Session | NewsX Exclusive

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?