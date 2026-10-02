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Home > India News > Sat on 4th-Floor Wall, Lay Down for Seconds, Then Jumped: New CCTV Video Shows Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Final Moments

Sat on 4th-Floor Wall, Lay Down for Seconds, Then Jumped: New CCTV Video Shows Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Final Moments

New CCTV footage captures the moments before 25-year-old Rasik Dulari Sharan fell from a fourth-floor terrace in Vrindavan. Police are examining the footage as questions remain over his death.

Premanand Maharaj disciple's new cctv video shows he sat on wall for 6 seconds (Photo: X)
Premanand Maharaj disciple's new cctv video shows he sat on wall for 6 seconds (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 12:45 IST

A new CCTV video has surfaced showing the moments before the death of 25-year-old Rasik Dulari Sharan, a disciple of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. The footage shows Rasik sitting on the boundary wall of the fourth-floor terrace. He remains there for around six seconds before lying down on the terrace floor. He then suddenly gets up. Moments later, he climbs onto the boundary wall and jumps from the terrace.

A sadhu appears to notice the incident and rushes towards the spot. He then looks down from the terrace. Rasik fell from the building at around 10.35 am on September 25. He was seriously injured and later died. The new CCTV footage has added another piece of evidence to the ongoing investigation into what happened before his fall.

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Earlier CCTV Showed Rasik Falling From Building

An earlier CCTV video had surfaced days ago showing the moment Rasik fell from the fourth floor. The footage showed him falling from a height of around 40 feet before landing on the road. Two cyclists were passing through the area at the time. A water-supply vehicle was also seen reaching the spot.

One of the cyclists was reportedly a disciple. Rasik had been staying for around three months at the four-storey Guru Kripa Kunj building in Vrindavan’s Varah Ghat area. The building belongs to Keli Kunj, a trust associated with Premanand Maharaj. More than 50 disciples and sevadars reportedly stay in the building.

Police Question More Than 30 People

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Rasik’s death. More than 30 people linked to the Keli Kunj Ashram have reportedly been questioned. According to police, Rasik went to the fourth floor on September 25 and remained there for some time before falling.

He was taken to Sarvodaya Hospital in a serious condition. He later died during treatment. Investigators reportedly found a grinder with blood stains inside his room. They are examining whether some of his injuries were self-inflicted.

Post-Mortem Recorded Multiple Injuries

A two-doctor panel conducted Rasik’s post-mortem on September 26. The procedure was also videographed. The preliminary report recorded injuries to his head, legs and waist. It also mentioned injuries to his private parts.

His body was later handed over to the family. His last rites were performed on the banks of the Yamuna on September 26. His mother Laung Devi, sister Machhla, brother Manish and brother-in-law Sonu Patel were present. Several people associated with the ashram also attended the cremation.

Who Was Rasik Dulari Sharan?

Rasik was originally from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. He came to Vrindavan around two years ago and took initiation from Premanand Maharaj. Before joining the spiritual community, his name was Deepak Lodhi. He was assigned electrical work at the ashram because of his experience in the field.

He was the second of three siblings and had an elder sister and younger brother. He was also reportedly associated with a 3,000-km Narmada Parikrama.

Mother Raises Questions Over Son’s Death

Rasik’s mother reached Vrindavan after receiving information about his fall. She said the family was informed that he had fallen from a building and rushed to the city. She also alleged that the family had previously visited Vrindavan but was not allowed to meet him.

“God will take action against those responsible,” she said.

CCTV Footage Becomes Key Part of Probe

The latest CCTV footage has provided investigators with a clearer view of Rasik’s movements immediately before the fall. However, questions remain about what happened before he reached the terrace and what led to the incident.

Police are examining the CCTV footage, the injuries recorded in the post-mortem and other evidence recovered from the building. The circumstances surrounding Rasik Dulari Sharan’s death remain under investigation.

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Sat on 4th-Floor Wall, Lay Down for Seconds, Then Jumped: New CCTV Video Shows Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Final Moments
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Sat on 4th-Floor Wall, Lay Down for Seconds, Then Jumped: New CCTV Video Shows Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Final Moments

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Sat on 4th-Floor Wall, Lay Down for Seconds, Then Jumped: New CCTV Video Shows Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Final Moments

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Sat on 4th-Floor Wall, Lay Down for Seconds, Then Jumped: New CCTV Video Shows Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Final Moments
Sat on 4th-Floor Wall, Lay Down for Seconds, Then Jumped: New CCTV Video Shows Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Final Moments
Sat on 4th-Floor Wall, Lay Down for Seconds, Then Jumped: New CCTV Video Shows Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Final Moments
Sat on 4th-Floor Wall, Lay Down for Seconds, Then Jumped: New CCTV Video Shows Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Final Moments
Sat on 4th-Floor Wall, Lay Down for Seconds, Then Jumped: New CCTV Video Shows Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Final Moments

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