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Home > India News > Satya Niketan Building Collapse: CCTV Captures Chilling Moment Structure Comes Crashing Down

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: CCTV Captures Chilling Moment Structure Comes Crashing Down

Disturbing videos from Delhi’s Satya Niketan show the moments surrounding a devastating PG building collapse that killed seven people, as rescue teams continue searching for students feared trapped beneath the rubble.

Satya Niketan Building Collapse. Image Credit: @abhiidahiya/X
Satya Niketan Building Collapse. Image Credit: @abhiidahiya/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 13:54 IST

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Satya Niketan Building Collapse: CCTV Captures Chilling Moment Structure Comes Crashing Down

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Satya Niketan Building Collapse: CCTV Captures Chilling Moment Structure Comes Crashing Down

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Satya Niketan Building Collapse: CCTV Captures Chilling Moment Structure Comes Crashing Down

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Satya Niketan Building Collapse: CCTV Captures Chilling Moment Structure Comes Crashing Down
Satya Niketan Building Collapse: CCTV Captures Chilling Moment Structure Comes Crashing Down
Satya Niketan Building Collapse: CCTV Captures Chilling Moment Structure Comes Crashing Down
Satya Niketan Building Collapse: CCTV Captures Chilling Moment Structure Comes Crashing Down

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