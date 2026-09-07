Satya Niketan Building Collapse: CCTV Captures Chilling Moment Structure Comes Crashing Down

CCTV Captures Shopkeeper Running
DELHI: SATYA NIKETAN BUILDING COLLAPSE: CCTV FOOTAGE EMERGES
CCTV footage from opposite the building captures the moment a person rushes out of his shop to save his life as the collapse unfolds.You Might Be Interested In
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Search and rescue operations continue at the site. pic.twitter.com/svxVTwDYhW
— Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) September 7, 2026
Many People Are Still Buried Beneath The Rubble
A house in Delhi’s Satya Niketan suddenly collapsed. There is apprehension that several people may be trapped under the debris following the incident. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing at the scene.#Delhi #SatyaNiketan #DelhiNews #BreakingNews #BuildingCollapse… pic.twitter.com/UZO4Vijnng
— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 6, 2026
Students Making Video From Under The Rubbles For Help
The clip is said to have been filmed by a student trapped somewhere inside the debris, calling out for help. Far from home and family, these young students had come to Delhi chasing their studies, and now find themselves caught in the middle of an unimaginable nightmare.
🚨 URGENT HELP NEEDED #SatyaNiketan
This video was reportedly recorded by a student trapped under the debris of a collapsed building.
These students had left their families behind and come to Delhi to pursue their studies.
A heartbreaking situation.
Prayers for everyone… pic.twitter.com/0Cqe4hc7yi
— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 6, 2026
Students Being Rescued
A student has just been pulled out from beneath the debris. Rescue teams continue combing through the rubble, hoping to bring out survivors alive.
Disturbing Visuals From Satya Niketan Collapsed Hostel.
A student taken out of rubble.
So Many Dreams Buries Into Destruction.
— Dear Men (@Dear_Men_Life) September 7, 2026
As rescue teams continue their search through the rubble, the tragedy at Delhi’s Satya Niketan has left families waiting anxiously for news of their loved ones. With more people feared trapped, the focus remains on finding survivors and bringing them out safely.
Also Read: Satya Niketan Building Collapse: 6 Killed, Rescue Ops On; Here’s What MCD Has Ordered For Buildings With 4+ Floors
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.
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