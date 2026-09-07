Satya Niketan Building Collapse: CCTV Captures Chilling Moment Structure Comes Crashing Down

Many disturbing video clips has emerged from Satya Niketan, South Delhi, showing PG building topples and after the incedent scenes. The number of deaths from the building collapse that happened on Sunday has gone up to seven, following the discovery of two additional bodies from the debris. Even as eleven individuals have already been rescued, there are reports of at least 30 to 50 students being trapped under the debris.

CCTV Captures Shopkeeper Running

Footage from a camera positioned across the street captures the exact moment a shopkeeper darts out to escape as the building comes down behind him. Search and rescue efforts are still underway at the site.

Many People Are Still Buried Beneath The Rubble

Fears are growing that a number of people could still be buried beneath the rubble in the aftermath of the collapse. Teams remain on site, pressing ahead with rescue and relief efforts.

A house in Delhi’s Satya Niketan suddenly collapsed. There is apprehension that several people may be trapped under the debris following the incident. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing at the scene.#Delhi #SatyaNiketan #DelhiNews #BreakingNews #BuildingCollapse… pic.twitter.com/UZO4Vijnng — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 6, 2026

Students Making Video From Under The Rubbles For Help The clip is said to have been filmed by a student trapped somewhere inside the debris, calling out for help. Far from home and family, these young students had come to Delhi chasing their studies, and now find themselves caught in the middle of an unimaginable nightmare. 🚨 URGENT HELP NEEDED #SatyaNiketan This video was reportedly recorded by a student trapped under the debris of a collapsed building. These students had left their families behind and come to Delhi to pursue their studies.

A heartbreaking situation. Prayers for everyone… pic.twitter.com/0Cqe4hc7yi — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 6, 2026 Students Being Rescued A student has just been pulled out from beneath the debris. Rescue teams continue combing through the rubble, hoping to bring out survivors alive. Disturbing Visuals From Satya Niketan Collapsed Hostel. A student taken out of rubble. So Many Dreams Buries Into Destruction. 💔 pic.twitter.com/n9x22sB983 — Dear Men (@Dear_Men_Life) September 7, 2026 As rescue teams continue their search through the rubble, the tragedy at Delhi’s Satya Niketan has left families waiting anxiously for news of their loved ones. With more people feared trapped, the focus remains on finding survivors and bringing them out safely. Also Read: Satya Niketan Building Collapse: 6 Killed, Rescue Ops On; Here’s What MCD Has Ordered For Buildings With 4+ Floors