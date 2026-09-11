Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Supreme Court Refuses to Transfer Case From Delhi High Court to Itself

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to transfer the proceedings related to the Satya Niketan building collapse case from the Delhi High Court to itself.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan said it did not want to change the existing arrangement as the Delhi High Court has already started hearing the matter.. The Supreme Court said that High Court to continue to monitor the case at short intervals.

The Supreme Court, however, made it clear that it will monitor the wider issue of safety of PG accommodations, private hostels and student housing facilities, particularly in areas around colleges and universities in Delhi. During the hearing, Amicus Curiae Ajit Kumar Sinha submitted his report before the Court. The report called for time-bound safety inspections of student accommodation facilities.

The inspections should cover several aspects, including approved building plans, construction, basements, land use, structural safety, fire safety and emergency entry and exit routes.

The Amicus also informed the Court that proceedings before the Delhi High Court in the Satya Niketan matter were moving in the right direction.

He said action had started against illegal constructions and some unauthorised structures had already been demolished.

The Amicus told the Supreme Court that its earlier directions were not limited to PG accommodations. They also covered wider issues such as illegal construction and misuse of land.

He said similar violations could also be found in gyms, coaching centres, BPOs and other establishments operating from residential buildings.

During the hearing, the Amicus said inspections in areas including Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Saket and Sarojini Nagar had found buildings being used by a large number of people.

He also referred to an inspection in Saidulajab, where around 500 people were reportedly working in some buildings.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah expressed serious concern over such conditions. He said, “They pack them like sardines… hundreds in one room,” and questioned whether such buildings were capable of handling such a large number of people.

He also raised concerns over the lack of proper entry and exit arrangements.

The Supreme Court took note of the steps taken by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi after the Satya Niketan incident.

The Court observed that the situation appeared to be moving in the right direction.

The Court directed the concerned authorities, including the MCD and Delhi Government, to file affidavits and reports on compliance with its earlier orders, particularly the directions issued on March 25 and August 5, 2026.

The Supreme Court also took note of the Delhi High Court’s September 7 order directing the MCD to conduct an exercise and submit a report.

The High Court is scheduled to hear the matter again on September 25. The Supreme Court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 15 at 2 PM.