Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Supreme Court to Hear Urgent Plea at 2 PM

The Satya Niketan building collapse case is set to come up before the Supreme Court for urgent hearing on Tuesday. The amicus curiae is expected to mention the matter at around 2 PM before a bench headed by Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah. The plea is likely to seek a safety audit of private hostels, paying guest (PG) accommodations and other residential facilities housing students across Delhi.

The amicus curiae is also expected to seek permission to inspect the site of the Satya Niketan building incident. The bench has previously passed orders from time to time in matters concerning illegal and unauthorised construction, and the issue of safety standards in student accommodations is likely to be examined in that context. So far, at least 7 students have been reported killed in the Satya Niketan building collapse on Sunday.

Issue of Dangerous and illegal PGs mentioned before Delhi HC

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi High Court heard the matter and raised serious concerns over the construction of allegedly dangerous and illegal paying guest (PG) accommodations in the national capital.

The court observed that the shortage of adequate government and university hostels was forcing students to depend on private PG accommodations, some of which could potentially be unsafe.

The high court asked the government to examine the possibility of putting in place a mechanism to regulate PG accommodations and prevent reckless or unauthorised construction that could endanger students and other residents.

The Delhi government has been directed to file its response within 10 days, detailing the measures being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The court has also asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to inform it about the statutory or executive regulations currently governing PG accommodations in Delhi.