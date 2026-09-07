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Home > India News > Satya Niketan Building Collapse: 6 Killed, Rescue Ops On; Here’s What MCD Has Ordered For Buildings With 4+ Floors

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: 6 Killed, Rescue Ops On; Here’s What MCD Has Ordered For Buildings With 4+ Floors

Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi kills six as rescue operations continue; MCD orders sealing of illegal buildings with more than four floors.

Satya Niketan collapse kills six as rescue operations continue in Delhi. (Image: ANI)
Satya Niketan collapse kills six as rescue operations continue in Delhi. (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 08:15 IST

The death toll in the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi has risen to six after rescue teams recovered another body during late-night operations. Search and rescue work is still underway as teams clear heavy debris and look for any people who may remain trapped. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and other agencies are working at the site.

The collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi has also raised fresh questions over the safety of buildings being used as paying guest accommodations and whether construction and fire safety rules are being properly enforced in densely populated parts of the national capital. The incident took place on Sunday and has now triggered action from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

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Satya Niketan collapse prompts immediate MCD action on illegal buildings

The MCD has ordered that all illegal constructions with more than four floors be immediately sealed. The civic body has also warned that officials found responsible for allowing such structures to come up will face strict action, including dismissal.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the orders would be implemented with immediate effect. “The culprits of the Satya Niketan building incident in Delhi will not be spared under any circumstances. All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal. These orders will be implemented with immediate effect,” Wahi wrote on X.

Satya Niketan tragedy puts focus on accountability and building safety

The MCD has made clear that structures meeting the specified criteria will be sealed without delay. It has also placed responsibility on its officials, saying those found guilty in connection with such constructions will face stringent action.

Congress leader and AICC Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja questioned the BJP government over the safety of students living in such accommodations. Referring to the Satya Niketan tragedy and an earlier coaching centre incident, she questioned who would be responsible for protecting students sent to Delhi to build their future.

Satya Niketan raises wider concerns over unauthorised construction

“What is the BJP government doing? They have forgotten what happened at the coaching centre. A mafia is operating in Delhi. These children are sent away with so many hopes. They are the only support for their parents. Who is responsible for their safety?” Selja said.

Former Delhi Chief Secretary Omesh Saigal said the Satya Niketan incident should not be viewed as an isolated case. He claimed similar incidents occur every few months and raised concerns over unauthorised construction in different parts of Delhi.

Satya Niketan debate widens over extra floors and unapproved plans

Saigal alleged that some buildings have unapproved blueprints, additional floors added later or substandard construction. He also questioned whether authorities responsible for approving building plans had properly checked their safety.

“Look at the kind of buildings constructed in Delhi, I would say that in some areas, one in five buildings is unauthorised; either the blueprints weren’t approved, extra floors were added, or the construction is substandard,” he said.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Delhi Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse: Rescue Ops, Trapped Students, Deaths and ABVP Protest in 6 Pictures   

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Satya Niketan Building Collapse: 6 Killed, Rescue Ops On; Here’s What MCD Has Ordered For Buildings With 4+ Floors
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Satya Niketan Building Collapse: 6 Killed, Rescue Ops On; Here’s What MCD Has Ordered For Buildings With 4+ Floors

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Satya Niketan Building Collapse: 6 Killed, Rescue Ops On; Here’s What MCD Has Ordered For Buildings With 4+ Floors

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Satya Niketan Building Collapse: 6 Killed, Rescue Ops On; Here’s What MCD Has Ordered For Buildings With 4+ Floors
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Satya Niketan Building Collapse: 6 Killed, Rescue Ops On; Here’s What MCD Has Ordered For Buildings With 4+ Floors
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