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Home > India News > Satyendar Jain Arrested in Delhi Jal Board Case: What Happened and What We Know So Far

Satyendar Jain Arrested in Delhi Jal Board Case: What Happened and What We Know So Far

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the ACB along with five others in an alleged Delhi Jal Board tender scam involving sewage treatment plant projects.

Satyendar Jain And Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)
Satyendar Jain And Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 21:55 IST

Former Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Tuesday in connection with an alleged Delhi Jal Board (DJB) corruption case. Five others were also arrested in the case.

The case is linked to alleged irregularities in the tendering process for sewage treatment plant (STP) projects. The ACB has alleged manipulation of tender conditions and a criminal conspiracy.

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Satyendar Jain Among 6 Arrested in DJB Case

According to the ACB, six people have been arrested. They include former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai, former contractual consultant Ankit Srivastava, and private individuals Nagendra Yadav, Raja Kumar Kurra and Pankaj Verma. The investigation centres on tenders related to the augmentation and upgradation of several sewage treatment plants in Delhi.

The ACB said the Directorate of Vigilance had complained of “large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy” in the tender process.

What Is the Delhi Jal Board Scam Case?

The case dates back to allegations surrounding four tenders for STP projects. The projects covered plants at Pappan Kalan, Nilothi, Najafgarh, Keshopur, Coronation Pillar, Narela, Rohini and Kondli.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also investigated the matter. In December 2025, it filed a prosecution complaint against 14 people, including Jain, in connection with alleged corruption linked to the four tenders.

The ED alleged that the tender conditions were manipulated to favour a particular technology provider. It also alleged illegal payments and estimated the proceeds of crime linked to the case at around Rs 17.70 crore.

Why Is Satyendar Jain Being Questioned?

Jain was Delhi’s Water Minister and chairman of the DJB when the tenders were awarded. Investigators are looking into the alleged role of officials and private individuals in the tender process.

However, the allegations are yet to be proved in court.

AAP Calls Arrest Political

The AAP has rejected the allegations and questioned the timing of Jain’s arrest.

AAP National Media In-charge Anurag Dhanda said on X, “How many more proofs are needed that the BJP is scared of the AAP? At the time of that Jal Board tender, Satyendra ji was in jail. How did he become responsible from jail? The real reason is that Satyendra Jain is the AAP co-in-charge of Punjab and elections are coming up there.”

The latest arrest adds another legal challenge for Jain, who has previously faced an ED money-laundering case.

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Satyendar Jain Arrested in Delhi Jal Board Case: What Happened and What We Know So Far

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