Saturday, February 1, 2025
Satyendra Jain DA Case: Rouse Avenue Court Issues Summons To Company Made Accused In Supplementary Charge Sheet

The Rouse Avenue court has issued summons to M/s Indo Metalimpex Private Limited, a company accused in the Satyendra Jain Disproportionate Asset case.

Satyendra Jain DA Case: Rouse Avenue Court Issues Summons To Company Made Accused In Supplementary Charge Sheet


The Rouse Avenue court has issued summons to M/s Indo Metalimpex Private Limited, a company accused in the Satyendra Jain Disproportionate Asset (DA) case. The court noted that specific allegations had been made against the company and issued the summons accordingly.

Previously, in April 2019, the court had summoned eight other accused, including Satyendra Jain, after taking cognizance of the main chargesheet. The latest order, issued by Special CBI Judge on January 31, extends the summons to Indo Metalimpex Private Limited.

A Supplementary Chargesheet was filed on January 3, 2025, against Satyendar Kumar Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Ankush Jain, and three companies—M/s Akinchan Developers Private Limited, M/s Manglaytan Projects Private Limited, and M/s Paryas Infosolutions Private Limited—along with Indo Metalimpex Private Limited.

According to the chargesheet, Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain acted as benami holders of Rs. 16.38 crore, which was received in the accounts of the accused companies between 2011 and 2016. Additionally, Rs. 7.44 crore was deposited in the Bank of Baroda, Bhogal Branch, as advance tax under the Income Disclosure Scheme, 2016.

The prosecution alleges that the accused companies were controlled by Satyendar Kumar Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, and Sunil Kumar Jain. As per the investigation, one-third of the Rs. 7.44 crore—amounting to Rs. 2.48 crore—was deemed an expenditure of Satyendar Kumar Jain during the check period from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, and was included in Statement ‘D’ of the Supplementary Chargesheet.

Following the submission of the Supplementary Chargesheet, the court computed disproportionate assets at Rs. 3.95 crore, equating to a 582.24% increase. This marks a significant rise from the main chargesheet filed on December 3, 2018, where the total disproportionate assets were valued at Rs. 1.47 crore, with a percentage of 217.20%.

The original chargesheet had been filed against Satyender Kumar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, and Ankush Jain, with cognizance taken by the court on April 30, 2019.

Satyendra Jain

