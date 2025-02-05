Satyendra Jain Files Defamation Complaint Against BJP Leader Karnail Singh

AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain has filed a defamation complaint against BJP candidate Karnail Singh, who is contesting from Shakoor Basti in the upcoming assembly elections.

Jain alleges that Singh made false and defamatory statements about him during a televised interview on January 19.

According to Jain’s complaint, Singh falsely claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recovered 37 kg of gold from his residence and that he owns 1,100 acres of land. The matter is set to be heard by the Rouse Avenue court on February 6.

The plea, filed through advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, further states that Singh accused Jain of amassing wealth through corrupt means money that was meant for public welfare. It is also alleged that Singh branded Jain as a “Bhoo Mafia” (land mafia) and predicted that he would be sent back to jail.

Jain contends that these statements were baseless, malicious, and intended to damage his reputation. The complaint also highlights other defamatory remarks made by Singh, including accusations of fraud and corruption.

With Delhi set to vote on February 5, and counting scheduled for February 8, the political battle between AAP and BJP is intensifying. The outcome of the legal case and the elections remains to be seen.

