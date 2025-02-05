Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Satyendra Jain Files Defamation Complaint Against BJP Leader Karnail Singh

AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain has filed a defamation complaint against BJP candidate Karnail Singh, who is contesting from Shakoor Basti in the upcoming assembly elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Satyendra Jain Files Defamation Complaint Against BJP Leader Karnail Singh


AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain has filed a defamation complaint against BJP candidate Karnail Singh, who is contesting from Shakoor Basti in the upcoming assembly elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jain alleges that Singh made false and defamatory statements about him during a televised interview on January 19.

According to Jain’s complaint, Singh falsely claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recovered 37 kg of gold from his residence and that he owns 1,100 acres of land. The matter is set to be heard by the Rouse Avenue court on February 6.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The plea, filed through advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, further states that Singh accused Jain of amassing wealth through corrupt means money that was meant for public welfare. It is also alleged that Singh branded Jain as a “Bhoo Mafia” (land mafia) and predicted that he would be sent back to jail.

Jain contends that these statements were baseless, malicious, and intended to damage his reputation. The complaint also highlights other defamatory remarks made by Singh, including accusations of fraud and corruption.

With Delhi set to vote on February 5, and counting scheduled for February 8, the political battle between AAP and BJP is intensifying. The outcome of the legal case and the elections remains to be seen.

Read More: Delhi Election 2025: President Murmu Participates As 1.56 Crore Voters Cast Their Ballots

Filed under

Satyendra Jain

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Booked For Haryana ‘Poisoning’ Yamuna Water Remarks

Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Booked For Haryana ‘Poisoning’ Yamuna Water Remarks

Nigerian traveller Throws Sanitary Pads At Airport Staff; The Reason Will Shock You

Nigerian traveller Throws Sanitary Pads At Airport Staff; The Reason Will Shock You

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars Campaign Over Past Controversial Tweets

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars...

Developers Hail Replit As A Game-Changer, AI Tool Builds Apps in Minutes

Developers Hail Replit As A Game-Changer, AI Tool Builds Apps in Minutes

Delhi Elections 2025: Voter Turnout Reaches 33.16% Till 1 PM

Delhi Elections 2025: Voter Turnout Reaches 33.16% Till 1 PM

Entertainment

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars Campaign Over Past Controversial Tweets

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars

Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But Here’s The Truth

Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But

Nora Fatehi Killed In An Accident? Fake News Of Actress Dying In A Freak Accident Goes Viral

Nora Fatehi Killed In An Accident? Fake News Of Actress Dying In A Freak Accident

Meet South India’s Wealthiest Actor, With A Net Worth Of ₹3500 Crore, Exceeding Even Aamir Khan; It’s Not Rajinikanth Or Prabhas

Meet South India’s Wealthiest Actor, With A Net Worth Of ₹3500 Crore, Exceeding Even Aamir

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A High-Pitch

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A

Lifestyle

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox