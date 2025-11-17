Saudi Mecca-Medina Bus Accident: Indian Umrah Pilgrims Who Tragically Lost Their Lives – Full List

Saudi Mecca-Medina Bus Accident: At least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims are feared dead after a bus travelling from Mecca to Madina collided with a diesel tanker and burst into flames late on Monday, 17 November. Early reports indicate that 20 women and 11 children among the victims were from Hyderabad, Telangana.

Identification Of Victims From Saudi Mecca-Medina Bus Accident

A large number of those killed 16 pilgrims from Mallepally Bazaar Ghat have been identified as Rahimunnisa, Rahmat Bi, Shehnaaz Begum, Ghausia Begum, Qadir Mohammad, Mohammad Maulana, Shoaib Mohammad, Sohail Mohammad, Mastan Mohammad, Parveen Mohammad, Zakia Mohammad, Shaukat Mohammad, Farheen Mohammad, Zaheen Mohammad, Mohammad Sanjeev, and Mohammad Ali.

Major road accident in Saudi Arabia At least 42 Indian Muslims are feared “Burned Alive”, after a bus traveling from Mecca to Medina collided with a diesel tanker in Saudi Arabia.

According to initial information from the reports, the group had booked their pilgrimage through the same travel agency. They were returning to Madina in western Saudi Arabia after completing Umrah rituals when the collision occurred around 11 pm Saudi time (2:30 am IST). Most passengers were asleep when the bus rammed into the tanker.

Haj Committees Scramble For Details In Saudi Mecca-Medina Bus Accident

The Telangana Haj Committee told the media, that a control room has been activated at Haj House to gather verified information. Officials said they were in touch with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah to obtain official details, but confirmation of the identities of all victims was still awaited.

“All details will be shared as soon as they are received,” a committee representative said. Kerala Haj Committee chief Dr Hussain Saquafi Chullikkod also said that all state Haj bodies were coordinating and had requested MEA’s intervention for accurate verification.

MEA, State Govt Extend Support For Saudi Mecca-Medina Bus Accident

Expressing profound grief, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Embassy and Consulate were providing full assistance to affected families. “Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he posted on X.

Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 17, 2025

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also expressed shock over the tragedy, especially since several victims were from the state. Acting on his instructions, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao contacted the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi and MEA officials to secure details and ensure immediate support for the families.

