Saudi PhD student, Salma al-Shehab, Jailed For 6 Years For Posting On Social Media, Released

Salma al-Shehab, a Saudi PhD student at the University of Leeds, has been released from prison in Saudi Arabia after her sentence for alleged critical social media activity was reduced, according to human rights activists.

The 36-year-old mother of two was arrested in 2021 while visiting her home country during a holiday. Initially sentenced to six years in prison by a Saudi terrorism tribunal for “disturbing public order” and “destabilizing the social fabric” through social media posts advocating for reforms and the release of activists, her punishment was later increased to 34 years. After multiple appeals, it was ultimately reduced to four years, with an additional four years suspended.

Her release was first reported by ALQST, a UK-based Saudi rights organization, which described her imprisonment as “arbitrary” and urged the authorities to grant her full freedom, including the right to resume her studies at the University of Leeds.

“Salma endured four years of unjust imprisonment for her peaceful activism. She should now be allowed to travel and continue her academic journey,” ALQST said in a statement.

A Crackdown on Dissent

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has led a sweeping crackdown on dissent in Saudi Arabia over the past eight years. Rights groups say peaceful critics and activists have faced harsh punishments, including lengthy prison terms and even the death penalty after unfair trials in terrorism courts.

Shehab, a dental hygienist and educator in her final year at the University of Leeds’ School of Medicine, had used social media to call for reforms and the release of prominent activists and intellectuals. One of her posts praised a group of women’s rights activists, detained just before Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on women driving in 2018, as “prisoners of conscience.”

International Condemnation

Dana Ahmed, Amnesty International’s Middle East researcher, highlighted that Shehab had been charged with terrorism for simply tweeting in support of women’s rights and amplifying the voices of Saudi women’s rights activists.

“While we celebrate Salma’s release today, it’s important to remember there are many others serving long sentences for similar online activism,” Ahmed said. “This includes women like Manahel al-Otaibi and Nourah al-Qahtani, as well as Abdulrahman al-Sadhan, who was jailed for 20 years over satirical tweets.”

Call for Broader Reforms

Activists continue to call for the release of others imprisoned for peaceful expression and online activity. Shehab’s case has drawn international attention to Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and raised concerns about the limits on freedom of speech in the kingdom.

