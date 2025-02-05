Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Saurabh Bharadwaj Makes Big Allegation On Delhi Police, Says, ‘Blocking Voters In AAP Strongholds’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj made serious allegations against the Delhi Police, accusing them of deliberately creating hurdles for voters in AAP stronghold areas during the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections.

Saurabh Bharadwaj Makes Big Allegation On Delhi Police, Says, 'Blocking Voters In AAP Strongholds'


Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj made serious allegations against the Delhi Police, accusing them of deliberately creating hurdles for voters in AAP stronghold areas during the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Bharadwaj alleged that the police had set up barricades and created traffic jams to prevent people from reaching polling booths.

“Voters are being stopped from coming out to vote. Traffic police have created jams, and barricades have been set up. Tell me, why are there barricades here? This is being done only to harass poor villagers. Why? Just because I live here and my vote is here?” Bharadwaj said.

He further claimed that the police were deliberately targeting areas where AAP enjoys strong support. “In our stronghold areas, such activities are being carried out. The ACP and SHO of Malviya Nagar are openly orchestrating this.”

Accusation of Unauthorized Raids

Bharadwaj also alleged that the police conducted an unauthorized raid on AAP premises the night before the elections.

“Last night, the SHO of this area raided our private premises without any permission. Why did they raid? Because they thought they would find cash or liquor bottles like they find in other parties. I confronted the ACP and SHO, but when I asked them for an explanation, they had no answer and ran away,” Bharadwaj said.

The AAP leader accused the police of acting under political pressure and vowed to raise the issue at higher levels.

The Delhi Police has yet to respond to these allegations. The situation remains tense as voters in the affected areas report difficulties in reaching polling stations.

Also Read: Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Leader Virendra Sachdeva Urges Citizens To Vote for Change

 

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025 Delhi Police Blocking AAP Votes saurabh bharadwaj

