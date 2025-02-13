Home
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Saurabh Bhardwaj Turns To YouTube Following His Defeat In Delhi Elections

Bhardwaj's defeat was part of a larger trend in the Delhi Assembly elections, where several high-profile AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Dilip Pandey, lost their seats. Gopal Rai and Atishi were the only two prominent leaders to secure victories in their respective constituencies.

Saurabh Bhardwaj Turns To YouTube Following His Defeat In Delhi Elections


After his defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Saurabh Bhardwaj, a prominent member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has launched a YouTube channel called “Berozgar Neta” (Unemployed Politician). Bhardwaj, who lost to BJP’s Shikha Roy by 3,188 votes from the Greater Kailash constituency, is using the platform to stay connected with his supporters and engage in daily conversations about politics and society.

A New Chapter in Bhardwaj’s Political Journey

Once a key figure in the AAP, Bhardwaj served as a minister with several important portfolios, including urban development, health, industries, and social welfare. He was elected as the MLA from Greater Kailash in 2013, 2015, and 2020. However, the recent election defeat marked a significant shift in his life, with Bhardwaj describing it as a “180-degree” turn. In his first video, he reflected on how the February 8 Delhi election results had dramatically altered his professional path, leaving him as an “unemployed leader.”

Interactive Space for Citizens

Bhardwaj’s YouTube channel offers a unique opportunity for citizens to directly engage with him. In his videos, he plans to discuss political and social issues, offer insights on governance challenges, and share his personal journey. Viewers will be able to submit their questions and suggestions, turning the platform into an open forum for political discourse.

In his video, Bhardwaj explained that his former responsibilities as an MLA and minister kept him extremely busy, but now he finds himself with ample free time. “As an MLA and minister, I was constantly occupied with work, but now, my time is my own,” he said. Bhardwaj also mentioned that while MLAs receive a salary, he needs to explore other sources of income to sustain himself after his defeat.

Sharing Knowledge and Experiences

In addition to discussing current political issues, Bhardwaj plans to offer valuable insights on a wide range of topics, from governance to social issues. “We know something about everything, and we will share those experiences,” he said, positioning his channel as a space for knowledge sharing.

Bhardwaj’s Loss Among Other High-Profile AAP Defeats

Bhardwaj’s defeat was part of a larger trend in the Delhi Assembly elections, where several high-profile AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Dilip Pandey, lost their seats. Gopal Rai and Atishi were the only two prominent leaders to secure victories in their respective constituencies.

Filed under

Delhi Election 2025 Saurabh Bhardwaj

