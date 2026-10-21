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Home > India News > Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Spent 7 Days in Tihar After Jantar Mantar Standoff, Then Made This Promise to Walk Free

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Spent 7 Days in Tihar After Jantar Mantar Standoff, Then Made This Promise to Walk Free

Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka walked out of Tihar Jail after seven days in judicial custody. Their release came after they promised not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is legally de-notified.

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka walk out of Tihar after 7 days (Photo: X)
CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka walk out of Tihar after 7 days (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 22:52 IST

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were released from Tihar Jail on Wednesday evening after spending seven days in judicial custody. Their release came after they gave a written undertaking to the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court, promising not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar. The two leaders also agreed to maintain “peace and tranquillity” and follow constitutional rules while organising any future protests.

CJP Leaders Promise Not to Call Protests at Jantar Mantar

According to the SEM court order, Das and Ranka submitted written undertakings as a condition for their release. They also have to furnish personal bonds and surety bonds worth Rs 50,000.

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Their undertaking stated: “We will not make any calls for protest at Jantar Mantar till such a time that it is de-notified in accordance with Law. That we further reiterate that any protest undertaken would be done within the four corners of the Constitution.”

The undertaking came after the two leaders were detained twice in connection with their actions at Jantar Mantar.

Why Were Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Sent to Tihar Jail?

The dispute began on October 10, when the two were detained at Delhi airport. They were later released after signing bonds promising to “maintain peace and good behaviour” for one year. However, Das and Ranka returned to Jantar Mantar on October 13 and waved the Tricolour at the site. They were detained again and sent to judicial custody for five days over allegations that they had violated the earlier peace bonds. On Monday, the SEM court extended their custody by another two days, taking the total period to seven days.

Court Questioned Their Conduct Over Repeated Protest Calls

The order extending their custody was signed by SEM Ritu Raj, an ACP-rank officer with Delhi Police. The order said their conduct did not inspire “confidence”. It also alleged that the two had “no respect for law” and had repeatedly called for protests at a site that had been de-notified.

CJP Leaders Withdraw Plea in Delhi High Court

Before their release, Das and Ranka had approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the SEM’s decision to extend their judicial custody. However, on Wednesday, they withdrew their plea after the High Court pointed out that they had breached an earlier peace bond and had an alternative legal remedy available.

The two leaders had filed the petition on Tuesday. They were produced before the SEM at Mandir Marg police station on Wednesday, ahead of the expiry of their custody, before being released.

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Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Spent 7 Days in Tihar After Jantar Mantar Standoff, Then Made This Promise to Walk Free

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Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Spent 7 Days in Tihar After Jantar Mantar Standoff, Then Made This Promise to Walk Free

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Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Spent 7 Days in Tihar After Jantar Mantar Standoff, Then Made This Promise to Walk Free
Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Spent 7 Days in Tihar After Jantar Mantar Standoff, Then Made This Promise to Walk Free
Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Spent 7 Days in Tihar After Jantar Mantar Standoff, Then Made This Promise to Walk Free
Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Spent 7 Days in Tihar After Jantar Mantar Standoff, Then Made This Promise to Walk Free
Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Spent 7 Days in Tihar After Jantar Mantar Standoff, Then Made This Promise to Walk Free

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