Saurav Das Backs ‘Legal Cockroaches’ Protest: Why Are They Demanding Manan Mishra’s Resignation Over NALSAR Row?

The ongoing controversy involving the Bar Council of India (BCI) and NALSAR University of Law has taken an unusual turn. Cockroach Janta Party chief spokesperson Saurav Das has issued a ‘protest alert’ against BCI chairman Manan Mishra. Das said “legal cockroaches” will stage a protest at 10 am on Thursday, August 20.

The protesters are expected to demand Mishra’s resignation. Das said the protest has been called by the All India Young Advocates Association. He also extended his support to peaceful demonstrations that “seeks accountability and sets high standards for conduct in office.”

The latest development comes amid growing criticism of Mishra over the BCI’s earlier action against NALSAR’s 2026 graduating batch.

🚨#ProtestAlert 🚨 It seems the Legal Cockroaches have united and will be protesting against the Chairman of the Bar Council of India tomorrow at 10 AM and demanding his resignation. The protest has been called by the All India Young Advocates Association. I support any form of… pic.twitter.com/NLJuXR7fpU — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 19, 2026

Bombay Bar Association Also Seeks Mishra’s Resignation

The protest call comes a day after the Bombay Bar Association demanded Mishra’s resignation. The Association had “strongly condemned” the BCI chairman’s actions against students of NALSAR University of Law.

In a letter dated August 18, the Association also criticised Mishra’s apology. It described the apology as an “attempt to assuage the situation” and said it was not a “true expression of remorse.” The Bar Association went further and said Mishra “ought to have resigned” from his position.

What Triggered the NALSAR Controversy?

The controversy began after NALSAR students campaigned against CJI Surya Kant’s participation in their convocation. The BCI subsequently ordered the freezing of enrolment for the entire 2026 graduating batch.

The decision triggered strong criticism. The order was withdrawn only hours later. Mishra said the Council had “thoroughly discussed and deliberated” on the matter before modifying the order.

He also said most students in the graduating batch were innocent. According to the amended order, “All the students will be entitled to get enrolled with the state bar councils of their choice.” However, the BCI said its factual inquiry into the matter would continue.

Manan Mishra Apologised to Law Students

On Independence Day, Mishra issued an apology to the students. He said he sincerely regretted anything connected with the controversy that may have hurt their feelings.

Mishra said the developments had caused “concern and anguish” among some students. He also acknowledged that students who felt hurt had the right to be heard with “patience, sensitivity and respect.”

“If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same,” Mishra said.

“There should be no hesitation in saying so. An expression of regret is not a matter of prestige or ego. It is simply an acknowledgement that the feelings and concerns of our students matter,” he added.

CJI Surya Kant Had Questioned BCI’s Role

The apology came after CJI Surya Kant reportedly told the Bar Council that it had “no business” interfering in the NALSAR controversy. The Chief Justice also made it clear that students have the right to protest as long as their demonstrations remain peaceful and lawful.

With the proposed August 20 protest now adding a new dimension to the dispute, pressure on the BCI chairman is likely to remain a key point of discussion.

The controversy has also brought renewed focus on student protests, institutional authority and the limits of regulatory bodies in dealing with campus disputes.