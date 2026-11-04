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Home > India News > ‘Savarkar Had No Role In Gandhi’s Assassination’: Grandnephew’s Big Statement In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case; What Did He Tell Court?

‘Savarkar Had No Role In Gandhi’s Assassination’: Grandnephew’s Big Statement In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case; What Did He Tell Court?

The statement came during cross-examination in a criminal defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks about Savarkar during a UK visit in March 2023.

Rahul Gandhi defamation case
Rahul Gandhi defamation case

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 15:53 IST

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was not involved in the conspiracy to assassinate Mahatma Gandhi, his grandnephew Satyaki Savarkar told a Pune court during proceedings in a criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. During his cross-examination, Satyaki also blamed security lapses for Gandhi’s assassination and referred to the findings of the Justice Jivan Lal Kapur Commission, which investigated the conspiracy behind the killing. The case stems from remarks allegedly made by Rahul Gandhi about Savarkar during his visit to the United Kingdom in March 2023.

What Did Savarkar’s Grandnephew Tell the Court?

During his cross-examination by Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer, Satyaki Savarkar maintained that Vinayak Savarkar had no involvement in the conspiracy or the killing of Mahatma Gandhi. He also stated that he did not support Gandhi’s assassination and pointed out that Vinayak Savarkar had condemned the killing. Satyaki further argued that lapses in security contributed to the assassination of the Father of the Nation.

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What Did the Kapur Commission Report Say?

The questioning also focused on the findings of the Justice Jivan Lal Kapur Commission, a one-member commission established to investigate the conspiracy surrounding Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. According to the details discussed during the proceedings, the report recorded that Madanlal had planned to kill Mahatma Gandhi but did not involve Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in that particular plan. The commission’s findings formed an important part of the cross-examination.

Why Did Satyaki Savarkar File a Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi?

The criminal defamation complaint arose from Rahul Gandhi’s remarks during his UK visit in March 2023. Gandhi allegedly claimed that Savarkar had written in his memoirs about an incident in which he and others assaulted a Muslim man and enjoyed the experience. Satyaki rejected the allegation, claiming that no such incident appeared in Savarkar’s published writings. He accused Gandhi of distorting history and initiated proceedings under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

When Will the Next Hearing Take Place?

Satyaki Savarkar’s cross-examination will continue on December 4. The defamation proceedings are ongoing before a Pune magistrate’s court.
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‘Savarkar Had No Role In Gandhi’s Assassination’: Grandnephew’s Big Statement In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case; What Did He Tell Court?
Tags: Justice Kapur CommissionMahatma Gandhi assassinationPune court newsRahul Gandhi defamation caseRahul Gandhi newsSatyaki SavarkarSavarkar controversySavarkar Gandhi assassinationSavarkar grandnephewVeer SavarkarVinayak Damodar Savarkar

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‘Savarkar Had No Role In Gandhi’s Assassination’: Grandnephew’s Big Statement In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case; What Did He Tell Court?

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‘Savarkar Had No Role In Gandhi’s Assassination’: Grandnephew’s Big Statement In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case; What Did He Tell Court?

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‘Savarkar Had No Role In Gandhi’s Assassination’: Grandnephew’s Big Statement In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case; What Did He Tell Court?
‘Savarkar Had No Role In Gandhi’s Assassination’: Grandnephew’s Big Statement In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case; What Did He Tell Court?
‘Savarkar Had No Role In Gandhi’s Assassination’: Grandnephew’s Big Statement In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case; What Did He Tell Court?
‘Savarkar Had No Role In Gandhi’s Assassination’: Grandnephew’s Big Statement In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case; What Did He Tell Court?
‘Savarkar Had No Role In Gandhi’s Assassination’: Grandnephew’s Big Statement In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case; What Did He Tell Court?

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