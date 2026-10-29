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Home > India News > Savarkar’s Kin Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Questions, Deny Claim He Attempted Suicide To Evade Kapur Commission

Savarkar’s Kin Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Questions, Deny Claim He Attempted Suicide To Evade Kapur Commission

Satyaki Savarkar rejected allegations about Vinayak Savarkar’s suicide attempt and alleged evasion of the Kapur Commission during Rahul Gandhi’s defamation case in Pune, calling renewed questions contempt of court.

Savarkar’s Kin Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Questions, Deny Claim He Attempted Suicide To Evade Kapur Commission
Savarkar’s Kin Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Questions, Deny Claim He Attempted Suicide To Evade Kapur Commission

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 11:01 IST

During cross-examination in a Pune defamation case, Satyaki Savarkar rejected suggestions put to him by Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer, and said questioning V D Savarkar’s acquittal in the Mahatma Gandhi murder case would amount to contempt of court.

A Witness Box In Pune

It was a courtroom in Pune, not a political stage, where an old chapter of Indian history came up again. Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, was in the witness box in a criminal defamation case he himself filed against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

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The hearing took place before Judicial Magistrate First Class Amol Shinde. The questions were put by Gandhi’s counsel, as part of the cross-examination.

The Suggestions Put To The Witness

Gandhi’s lawyer asked about Savarkar’s health and state of mind. It was suggested to Satyaki that Savarkar had tried to take his own life by jumping into the sea at Worli, out of fear of the Kapur Commission, the one man body set up to investigate the conspiracy behind Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. It was also suggested that he had been extremely frightened after the killing, and had evaded the commission.

These were suggestions put during questioning. They are not findings of the court.

What Satyaki Savarkar Said

He rejected both. In his testimony, he said it was not true that Savarkar had attempted suicide by jumping into the sea at Worli because of the commission, and not true that he was extremely frightened after the assassination.

On the question of evading the commission, he said Savarkar was never summoned by it to give evidence. He then added his own view that the commission seemed apprehensive about Savarkar, because otherwise the truth would have come to light. This is the witness’s opinion, and it was not tested or accepted by the court in what has been reported.

A Matter Already Decided, He Said

Confronted with social media claims about the conspiracy behind Gandhi’s killing, Satyaki said the assassination had been through a thorough judicial inquiry. The accused were convicted, he said, while Savarkar was acquitted by the special court. In his view, raising such questions again would cast doubt on the judicial process and amount to contempt of court. That too is his opinion as a witness.

On October 14, in an earlier cross-examination, he had testified that he does not support the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and that Vinayak Savarkar had also condemned it.

Where The Case Began

The complaint comes from remarks that Rahul Gandhi allegedly made in the United Kingdom in March 2023. According to the complaint, he claimed that Savarkar wrote in his memoirs about an incident in which he and others assaulted a Muslim man and enjoyed doing so.

Satyaki Savarkar filed a criminal defamation case under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code and sought compensation under Section 357 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. He says no such incident appears in Savarkar’s published works and accuses Gandhi of distorting history. Rahul Gandhi’s reply to the complaint is not part of the information shared here.

Who Is Representing Whom

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar appeared for Satyaki Savarkar. Advocate Milind Pawar appeared for Rahul Gandhi.

What Happens Next

The court has put off the cross-examination to November 3, when Gandhi’s counsel is expected to continue questioning. How far the defence takes this line of inquiry, and how the court treats it, will matter, since the case is about one specific alleged statement made in London and not about the assassination itself. Later stages will include the defence evidence, and it remains to be seen what Rahul Gandhi himself will say in his defence.

Also Read: No Physical Relations, So How Was Son Born?’ Madras High Court Rejects DNA Test Plea, Fines Husband Rs 50,000

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Savarkar’s Kin Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Questions, Deny Claim He Attempted Suicide To Evade Kapur Commission

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Savarkar’s Kin Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Questions, Deny Claim He Attempted Suicide To Evade Kapur Commission

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Savarkar’s Kin Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Questions, Deny Claim He Attempted Suicide To Evade Kapur Commission

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Savarkar’s Kin Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Questions, Deny Claim He Attempted Suicide To Evade Kapur Commission
Savarkar’s Kin Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Questions, Deny Claim He Attempted Suicide To Evade Kapur Commission
Savarkar’s Kin Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Questions, Deny Claim He Attempted Suicide To Evade Kapur Commission
Savarkar’s Kin Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Questions, Deny Claim He Attempted Suicide To Evade Kapur Commission
Savarkar’s Kin Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Questions, Deny Claim He Attempted Suicide To Evade Kapur Commission

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