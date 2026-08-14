“Save Me From My Wife”, UP Tops List in Husbands’ murder With 91 cases; MP on 2nd Spot with 36

There has been a new issue raised about the rights of men in Madhya Pradesh, as some men’s rights organisations have stated that there have been 36 incidents of husbands’ murders in the state from January to June 2026.

According to the data shared by these organisations, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of such cases, with 93 incidents reported during this period. Madhya Pradesh is in second position with 36 incidents.

The organisations have mentioned the numbers as a point of concern. They have also asked the authorities to look into the causes behind increasing conflicts within marriages and families.

One of the major incidents associated with Madhya Pradesh is the husband murder case of Indore, which includes Sonam Raghuvanshi.

However, the figures cited by men’s rights groups should be viewed in that context, as they are claims made by the organisations and are not presented here as independently verified official government data.

Men’s Rights Helpline Gets 12,577 Calls

Not only this, there is a significant increase in calls received by the Men’s Rights Helpline. The number of calls received by these helplines in Madhya Pradesh was 8,108 in 2025, and surged to 12,577 in June 2026.

These calls include issues regarding marriages, family problems, legal and women-related conflicts. According to men’s rights activists, this reflects a growing trend where men seek external help in case of domestic or relationship troubles.

Calls Rise Across India Too

The trend is not limited to Madhya Pradesh, the organisations claim. Their data shows that the helpline received 58,289 calls across India in 2025. In just the first six months of 2026, the figure reportedly climbed to 87,969.

Activists say many callers are looking for legal guidance and emotional support. Some are also seeking help to resolve marital disputes and domestic tensions. The figures have raised another question: Are more men facing family-related problems, or are they simply becoming more willing to seek help?

Suicide Data Adds To Concern

The men’s rights organisations have also highlighted suicide cases. According to their estimates, 232 men committed suicide in the state of Madhya Pradesh from January to June 2026. They argue that mental tension, disputes in families, pressure from society and marital issues must be taken into account when dealing with such situations.

Why Is The Demand For A National Men’s Commission Growing?

The latest figures have once again strengthened the demand for a National Men’s Commission. Organisations supporting the campaign say men should have an institutional platform where their complaints can be heard and addressed. They claim around 70 NGOs and 10,000 to 12,000 activists are currently associated with the wider movement. The campaign seeks greater discussion around men’s legal, marital and family-related concerns.

Men Seeking Help In Marital Disputes

Men’s rights organisations say a significant number of helpline callers are dealing with marital conflicts. Some reportedly seek help to save their marriages and resolve disputes with their wives. They claim callers are increasingly asking for legal and psychological support instead of dealing with such problems alone.

The growing discussion has put men’s rights back in focus. It has also revived the larger question of whether India needs a dedicated national institution to address complaints and concerns faced by men.