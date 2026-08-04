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Home > India News > “Save Their Photos, Don’t Deserve To Be Bahus”: Sadhvi Prachi Triggers Row Over Girl Protesters At Jantar Mantar

“Save Their Photos, Don’t Deserve To Be Bahus”: Sadhvi Prachi Triggers Row Over Girl Protesters At Jantar Mantar

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi sparked controversy after urging people to save photos of women protesters to avoid marrying them into their families, drawing criticism amid ongoing debate over the CJP-led demonstrations.

Sadhvi Prachi Triggers row over girl protesters at Jantar Mantar. Image Credit: @Sadhvi_prachi/X and ANI
Sadhvi Prachi Triggers row over girl protesters at Jantar Mantar. Image Credit: @Sadhvi_prachi/X and ANI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 14:38 IST

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi has stirred up fresh controversy, urging people to save photographs of women who joined the CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar, reportedly so families can avoid choosing them as daughters-in-law later on. Citing a Deccan Herald report, she also called the women protesters “dangerous,” demanded they be charged with treason, and said their conduct during the demonstrations left them undeserving of forgiveness.

Context: The CJP Protests

The remarks follow weeks of unrest at Jantar Mantar, where the CJP, a youth-led movement that started out as online political satire before spilling onto the streets, led demonstrations demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged irregularities in national exams, including NEET. The protests ran through late June and into July, pulling in large numbers of young people and students, and came to a head on July 20 when demonstrators tried to march toward Parliament and clashed with police. Visuals from that day showed baton charges and heavy police action, and several women protesters alleged they were manhandled during the crackdown.

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Backlash And Targeting Of Women Protesters

In the aftermath, women linked to the protests found themselves at the centre of a separate controversy, as morphed and AI-manipulated images of some participants began circulating online, captioned with calls for them to be identified and reported. Sadhvi Prachi’s remarks add to this pattern of singling out women who took part in the demonstrations and have drawn sharp criticism online.

Her Track Record

Sadhvi Prachi, a longtime VHP functionary, has a track record of inflammatory public statements, including past remarks questioning Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution to the freedom struggle and comments targeting religious minorities. She has previously faced FIRs over hate speech allegations, though many past cases against her were subsequently withdrawn.

Also Read: Faridabad Man Stalks Teacher, Then Stabs Her to Death Outside School After She threatens to File Complaint

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“Save Their Photos, Don’t Deserve To Be Bahus”: Sadhvi Prachi Triggers Row Over Girl Protesters At Jantar Mantar
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“Save Their Photos, Don’t Deserve To Be Bahus”: Sadhvi Prachi Triggers Row Over Girl Protesters At Jantar Mantar

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“Save Their Photos, Don’t Deserve To Be Bahus”: Sadhvi Prachi Triggers Row Over Girl Protesters At Jantar Mantar

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“Save Their Photos, Don’t Deserve To Be Bahus”: Sadhvi Prachi Triggers Row Over Girl Protesters At Jantar Mantar
“Save Their Photos, Don’t Deserve To Be Bahus”: Sadhvi Prachi Triggers Row Over Girl Protesters At Jantar Mantar
“Save Their Photos, Don’t Deserve To Be Bahus”: Sadhvi Prachi Triggers Row Over Girl Protesters At Jantar Mantar
“Save Their Photos, Don’t Deserve To Be Bahus”: Sadhvi Prachi Triggers Row Over Girl Protesters At Jantar Mantar

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