Savitribai Phule 128th Death Anniversary: All About India’s First Woman Teacher and Social Reformer

At a time when women's education was considered taboo, Savitribai Phule defied societal norms to become India's first female teacher. Her relentless fight for equality and justice laid the foundation for a more inclusive society.

Savitribai Phule, widely regarded as India’s first female teacher and a pioneering feminist, played an instrumental role in the social reform movement, particularly in Maharashtra. A staunch advocate for women’s rights and education, she, along with her husband Jyotirao Phule, established the first school for girls in India. Throughout her life, she fought against caste discrimination, patriarchy, child marriage, and other societal evils, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire millions.

On her 128th death anniversary, let’s take a look at some key milestones in her extraordinary life.

10 Notable Facts About Savitribai Phule

1. Early Life and Marriage

Born on January 3, 1831, in Naigaon village, Maharashtra, Savitribai Phule was married at the young age of nine to Jyotirao Phule, who was 13 at the time. Despite societal norms that discouraged women’s education, she learned to read and write with the support of her husband.

2. India’s First Woman Teacher

Recognized as the country’s first revolutionary feminist, Phule took up teaching and, along with her husband’s mentor, Sagunabai, began educating girls in Pune’s Maharwada.

3. Establishing India’s First School for Girls

In 1848, she and Jyotirao Phule started India’s first school for girls at Bhide Wada, Pune. Initially, there were only nine students enrolled, and to encourage participation, Phule provided stipends to students who completed their education.

4. Overcoming Ostracism to Promote Education

Despite severe social backlash and ostracism from her community, Phule remained undeterred. She and her husband went on to establish 18 more schools, ensuring education for women from all backgrounds.

5. Championing Widows’ Rights

Savitribai Phule was among the first modern Indian feminists to advocate for widows’ rights. She organized a barbers’ strike in Mumbai and Pune to protest against the forced head-shaving of widows, a practice aimed at stripping them of dignity.

6. Founding India’s First Infanticide Prohibition Home

In 1863, she and her husband established the Balhatya Pratibandhak Griha, the first-ever home in India dedicated to preventing female infanticide. This home provided shelter and support for pregnant Brahmin widows and victims of sexual violence, allowing them to give birth safely.

7. A Poet and Writer

Savitribai Phule was also an accomplished poet. She wrote two books—Kavya Phule (1854) and Bavan Kashi Subodh Ratnakar (1892)—which reflected her thoughts on social justice, education, and gender equality.

8. Fighting Against the Dowry System

Phule actively campaigned against the dowry system and other oppressive customs that restricted women’s rights. She co-founded the Satyashodhak Samaj, which promoted inter-caste marriages without priests and dowry.

9. Challenging Caste Discrimination

A staunch opponent of caste-based discrimination, Phule worked tirelessly to abolish untouchability. She even installed a public well at her residence to provide water access to those deemed ‘untouchable’ by the caste system.

10. Service During the Bubonic Plague

In 1897, during the third pandemic of the bubonic plague in Pune, Phule established a clinic to provide medical aid to affected patients. It was while serving an infected child that she contracted the disease, ultimately leading to her demise.

