Thursday, May 22, 2025
SBI Bank Manager Transferred For Not Knowing Kannada, Sparks Controversy

In a widely circulated video that sparked strong public outrage, a State Bank of India (SBI) branch manager in Surya Nagara, Chandapura—part of Bengaluru’s Anekal Taluk—was seen refusing to speak in Kannada with a customer.

SBI Bank Manager Transferred For Not Knowing Kannada, Sparks Controversy


In a widely circulated video that sparked strong public outrage, a State Bank of India (SBI) branch manager in Surya Nagara, Chandapura—part of Bengaluru’s Anekal Taluk—was seen refusing to speak in Kannada with a customer. The incident led to her immediate transfer and triggered a state-level conversation on linguistic respect and policy enforcement within public service institutions.

The footage showed the manager bluntly stating, “I will not speak Kannada for you. I will speak Hindi,” despite the customer repeatedly requesting communication in the state’s official language. This prompted severe backlash from Kannada activists and leaders across political lines.

CM, BJP MP Respond Strongly

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the incident as “strongly condemnable” and welcomed SBI’s prompt action in transferring the employee. “Refusing to speak in Kannada and English while dealing with citizens is unacceptable. I urge the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Financial Services to ensure cultural and language sensitisation training for all bank staff across India,” he wrote on X.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya also criticised the manager’s conduct. “If you are handling customers in Karnataka, especially in banking, you must communicate in the local language,” he said. Surya also called on SBI to enforce the Department of Financial Services’ (DFS) policy requiring local language proficiency and confirmed he had spoken to relevant authorities about the matter.

Public Reactions and Policy Tensions

While the manager’s refusal drew widespread criticism, some voices on social media questioned the feasibility of such expectations in a centralised banking system. Responding to Surya’s remarks, X user Shiva Mudgil pointed out the practical challenges faced by transferable employees.

“SBI staff often face transfers every three years across different states. Expecting them to master each local language is unreasonable. That’s why local clerks exist—to bridge that communication gap,” she said. Sharing her own experience as the child of a frequently transferred employee, she added, “My father served in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. No one can learn all these languages in just a few years.”

RBI Guidelines and Institutional Gaps

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks operating in a state must provide customer services in three languages: English, Hindi, and the official language of that state. This includes verbal interaction, documentation, and signage.

Despite this, the video clearly showed the branch manager dismissing RBI norms. The issue has reignited the debate on how well these directives are implemented in practice and whether banks are equipping their staff adequately to serve regional populations.

Filed under

Kannada SBI Manager

