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Home > India News > SBI Locker Empty After 17 Years: Kanpur Woman Claims Rs 50 Lakh Gold Missing, Records Show 2020 Access

SBI Locker Empty After 17 Years: Kanpur Woman Claims Rs 50 Lakh Gold Missing, Records Show 2020 Access

A Kanpur woman allegedly found her SBI locker empty after 17 years. She claimed jewellery worth ₹50 lakh was missing. Police have registered a case as bank records reportedly show the locker was accessed twice in 2020.

SBI (Pic: ANI)
SBI (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 13:18 IST

A Kanpur woman was shocked when she found that her State Bank of India (SBI) locker was empty after 17 years. As per reports, the woman had reportedly stored gold jewellery and other valuable items worth around Rs 50 lakh in the locker. The case gained attention when the X user shared the details of the case online, and that post went viral. 

As per reports, she kept her valuables in locker number 23 at an SBI branch in Kanpur in 2003. She reportedly visited the branch after the demise of her husband. She had moved in with her daughter following his death and decided to check the contents of the locker.

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SBI Locker Manager Initially Denied Its Existence

The woman reportedly faced another shock when she reached the bank. According to the viral post, the locker manager told her, “You don’t have a locker here.”

The locker was reportedly located several days later. However, when it was opened, the woman allegedly found it completely empty. The post claimed that the locker contained her wedding jewellery, family gold and other valuables worth around ₹50 lakh.

The case has now raised questions about how the locker was accessed and when the valuables allegedly disappeared.

SBI Records Show Locker Was Accessed Twice In 2020

One of the key details in the case is the alleged locker access record. According to the viral post, SBI records show that locker number 23 was opened twice in 2020. It remains unclear who accessed the locker and under what circumstances.

The X post stated, “Nobody’s said anything! Police have now filed a case against the SBI branch manager & staff. Still under investigation!”

Police in Kanpur’s Swaroop Nagar have reportedly registered a case against the branch manager and other bank employees. The alleged disappearance of the valuables and the locker access are now part of the investigation. SBI has also reportedly sought details of the matter through email to examine the allegations.

Viral SBI Locker Case Sparks Online Debate

The incident has triggered a wider debate about bank locker safety. Many users questioned how a locker could allegedly be accessed without the customer’s knowledge. One user wrote, “I thought bank lockers can be opened by two keys only. One stays with bank and the other with the renter of the locker.”

Another user questioned the security process and said, “It the bank employee who did it,” while sharing details about locker procedures in Canada. Some users also questioned why the woman had not checked the locker for 17 years.

One comment read, “Don’t believe that Someone didn’t open their Locker for 17 long years…! Just Impossible.”

Another user shared a personal experience of being charged for lockers at two SBI branches after transferring a locker.

Bank Locker Safety: Why Customers Should Check Regularly

The Kanpur case has also renewed discussion about locker management. Customers are being urged online to keep track of their locker agreements, rent payments and access records.

One user advised customers to “Insist on a second lock for your bank locker.”

However, there is no clear information about the circumstances of the Kanpur women’s locker. The police investigation is currently undergoing and the allegations against the bank staff have not been established. 

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SBI Locker Empty After 17 Years: Kanpur Woman Claims Rs 50 Lakh Gold Missing, Records Show 2020 Access
Tags: KanpurState Bank of India

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SBI Locker Empty After 17 Years: Kanpur Woman Claims Rs 50 Lakh Gold Missing, Records Show 2020 Access

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SBI Locker Empty After 17 Years: Kanpur Woman Claims Rs 50 Lakh Gold Missing, Records Show 2020 Access
SBI Locker Empty After 17 Years: Kanpur Woman Claims Rs 50 Lakh Gold Missing, Records Show 2020 Access
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SBI Locker Empty After 17 Years: Kanpur Woman Claims Rs 50 Lakh Gold Missing, Records Show 2020 Access

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