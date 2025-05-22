Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • SBI Manager In Karnataka Apologises In Kannada After Sparking Row Over Hindi-Only Stand

SBI Manager In Karnataka Apologises In Kannada After Sparking Row Over Hindi-Only Stand

An SBI branch manager in Karnataka issued an apology after refusing to speak Kannada with a customer, sparking political outrage and demands for mandatory local language training in banks.

SBI Manager In Karnataka Apologises In Kannada After Sparking Row Over Hindi-Only Stand


A State Bank of India (SBI) branch manager in Surya Nagar, Anekal taluk, Karnataka, has issued a public apology after a video surfaced showing her refusing to speak in Kannada with a customer. The video, which triggered widespread anger on social media and reignited the language debate in the state, showed the manager insisting on speaking only in Hindi.

Viral Video Sparks Backlash

The controversy erupted after a viral video captured a heated argument between the branch manager and a local customer, where the manager was heard saying, “I will not speak in Kannada for sure… but Hindi.” The customer cited RBI guidelines which require banks to use regional languages during customer service, but the manager repeatedly refused.

The video quickly gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), prompting pro-Kannada groups and activists to demand a formal apology from SBI and disciplinary action against the official.

Apology and Immediate Transfer

Amid mounting pressure, the SBI manager was seen in a follow-up video apologising in Kannada, expressing regret for her behaviour. SBI reportedly transferred the manager following the controversy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Political Leaders Respond

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah strongly condemned the incident, praising SBI for acting promptly and calling for the issue to be considered “closed.” “The behaviour of the SBI branch manager in Surya Nagar, Anekal taluk, refusing to speak in Kannada and English and showing disregard to citizens is strongly condemnable,” Siddaramaiah said in a social media post.

He further urged the Union Finance Ministry and the Department of Financial Services (DFS) to ensure cultural and language sensitisation training for all banking personnel, adding, “Respecting the local language is respecting the people,” with the hashtag #KannadaFirst.

BJP Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya also criticised the manager’s actions, asserting that banks in Karnataka must serve customers in Kannada. He claimed that the Department of Financial Services assured him they would implement a policy requiring local language proficiency for banking roles across the country.

The incident has led to renewed calls from both civil society and political leaders for banks to ensure their staff are trained in regional languages, especially in linguistically sensitive states like Karnataka.

ALSO READ: 25 Maoists Killed In Bastar Encounter Were Part Of CPI (Maoist) Chief Basavaraju’s Security Team

Filed under

Kannada language debate SBI branch manager transfer SBI Karnataka apology SBI manager Kannada controversy Siddaramaiah

Vietnamese government has

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report
Iranian Foreign Minister

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect
Industrialist Gautam Adan

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit
newsx

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress
When talking about treks

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...
newsx

Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit-Kohli Test Retirement: ‘Anyone in This Country…’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...

Entertainment

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3 Lakhs

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out Publications Over Fake Kannada Row News

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’