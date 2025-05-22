SBI Manager In Karnataka Apologises In Kannada After Sparking Row Over Hindi-Only Stand

An SBI branch manager in Karnataka issued an apology after refusing to speak Kannada with a customer, sparking political outrage and demands for mandatory local language training in banks.

A State Bank of India (SBI) branch manager in Surya Nagar, Anekal taluk, Karnataka, has issued a public apology after a video surfaced showing her refusing to speak in Kannada with a customer. The video, which triggered widespread anger on social media and reignited the language debate in the state, showed the manager insisting on speaking only in Hindi.

Viral Video Sparks Backlash

The controversy erupted after a viral video captured a heated argument between the branch manager and a local customer, where the manager was heard saying, “I will not speak in Kannada for sure… but Hindi.” The customer cited RBI guidelines which require banks to use regional languages during customer service, but the manager repeatedly refused.

The video quickly gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), prompting pro-Kannada groups and activists to demand a formal apology from SBI and disciplinary action against the official.

Apology and Immediate Transfer

Amid mounting pressure, the SBI manager was seen in a follow-up video apologising in Kannada, expressing regret for her behaviour. SBI reportedly transferred the manager following the controversy.

Political Leaders Respond

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah strongly condemned the incident, praising SBI for acting promptly and calling for the issue to be considered “closed.” “The behaviour of the SBI branch manager in Surya Nagar, Anekal taluk, refusing to speak in Kannada and English and showing disregard to citizens is strongly condemnable,” Siddaramaiah said in a social media post.

He further urged the Union Finance Ministry and the Department of Financial Services (DFS) to ensure cultural and language sensitisation training for all banking personnel, adding, “Respecting the local language is respecting the people,” with the hashtag #KannadaFirst.

BJP Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya also criticised the manager’s actions, asserting that banks in Karnataka must serve customers in Kannada. He claimed that the Department of Financial Services assured him they would implement a policy requiring local language proficiency for banking roles across the country.

The incident has led to renewed calls from both civil society and political leaders for banks to ensure their staff are trained in regional languages, especially in linguistically sensitive states like Karnataka.

