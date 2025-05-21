Home
SBI Official Transferred Over Kannada Row, CM Siddaramaiah Urges Respect For Local Language | India News

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams SBI official for refusing to speak Kannada. Viral video sparks outrage; official transferred. CM urges bank staff to respect local language.

SBI Official Transferred Over Kannada Row, CM Siddaramaiah Urges Respect For Local Language | India News


A senior State Bank of India (SBI) official in Bengaluru has been transferred following public backlash after a video went viral showing her refusing to speak Kannada with a customer. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the incident, calling it “strongly condemnable,” and emphasized the importance of respecting local languages.

The video, recorded at the Surya Nagara SBI branch in Anekal Taluk, captured a heated exchange between a customer and the branch manager. When the customer said, “This is Karnataka,” the official snapped back, “This is India.” She also insisted she would not speak Kannada and would only speak in Hindi, stating, “You have not given me employment.” The video quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage across Karnataka.

Reacting strongly, CM Siddaramaiah took to X (formerly Twitter), writing, “The behaviour of the SBI Branch Manager in Surya Nagara, Anekal Taluk, refusing to speak in Kannada and English and showing disregard to citizens, is strongly condemnable. We appreciate SBI’s swift action in transferring the official. The matter may now be treated as closed.”

The Chief Minister, who has long supported pro-Kannada sentiments, stated that all employees working in Karnataka, especially those in customer-facing roles, must make efforts to speak Kannada. He urged the Finance Ministry and the Department of Financial Services (DFS) to ensure mandatory cultural and language training for bank employees across India. “Respecting local language is respecting the people,” he stressed.

The language controversy has once again placed the spotlight on Karnataka’s recurring debates over linguistic identity. While pro-Kannada groups demand that migrants working in the state learn Kannada, others argue that language should not be forced. Similar incidents in the past have led to viral videos and heated online and offline debates.

BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, also voiced strong disapproval. “This behaviour by the SBI Branch Manager is simply not acceptable. If you are doing customer interface work in Karnataka, especially in a sector like banking, it is important to communicate to customers in the language they know,” he posted on X.

He added that he has repeatedly raised the issue in Parliament and in official committee meetings, calling for mandatory recruitment of staff who can speak local languages. “Banks working in Karnataka should serve customers in Kannada. Period,” Surya said, calling for immediate enforcement of the DFS policy that requires staff to know local languages.

The incident has reopened discussions about linguistic inclusivity in government and banking institutions. While the SBI’s quick transfer of the official has been acknowledged, both political leaders and the public have called for broader reforms to prevent such incidents from happening again.

